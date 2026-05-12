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Residential properties for sale in Polk County, United States

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Haines City
12
12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
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3 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers 1,748 sq ft of comfortable living…
$289,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
5 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Phase III introduces the Executive Collection, the most anticipated release within Balmoral …
$580,000
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Haines City, United States
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 347 m²
Phase III of Balmoral Resort introduces the Executive Collection, a premier selection of 5–6…
$620,000
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AdriastarAdriastar
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Haines City, United States
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 347 m²
Phase III of Balmoral Resort introduces the Executive Collection, a premier selection of 5–6…
$620,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This well-designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 1,407 sq ft of comfortable living …
$265,000
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5 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
5 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Phase III introduces the Executive Collection, the most anticipated release within Balmoral …
$580,000
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International Property Alerts
Languages
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MontbelMontbel
2 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This well-designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 1,407 sq ft of comfortable living …
$265,000
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International Property Alerts
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2 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This well-designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse offers 1,407 sq ft of comfortable living …
$265,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers 1,748 sq ft of comfortable living…
$289,000
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Haines City, United States
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 347 m²
Phase III of Balmoral Resort introduces the Executive Collection, a premier selection of 5–6…
$620,000
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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5 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
5 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
Phase III introduces the Executive Collection, the most anticipated release within Balmoral …
$580,000
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International Property Alerts
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3 bedroom apartment in Haines City, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Haines City, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
This well designed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome offers 1,748 sq ft of comfortable living…
$289,000
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