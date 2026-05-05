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Townhouses for sale in New York, United States

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54 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Exclusive gated complex of only 16 semi-detached, semi-detached and detached villas of conte…
$970,726
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Spacious 3-Bedroom Semi-detached house in Riviera del Sol with Stunning Sea, Golf & Lake Vie…
$611,852
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western p…
$476,538
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity in the charming town of Mijas, on the sunny coast…
$605,969
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty …
$735,399
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Bel-Air, in the coveted New Golden Mile, this charmin…
$747,165
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GrekodomGrekodom
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Frontline golf 3 bed townhouse with basement garage set in small private gated community of …
$605,969
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Your New Home Awaits in Torreblanca del Sol, Fuengirola Imagine living just a 5-minute walk…
$528,311
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Exclusive complex of 16 newly built semi-detached villas in Mijas. These modern and minimali…
$717,749
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views o…
$747,165
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Exclusive gated complex of only 16 semi-detached, semi-detached and detached villas of conte…
$994,259
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western p…
$476,538
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Nestled in an elevated oasis overlooking Fuengirola. This intimate collection of just 11 pro…
$758,932
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty …
$729,516
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
***Elegant Boutique Community Living*** Ibergolf is an exclusive and intimate residential en…
$523,604
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western p…
$476,538
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 229 m²
Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity in the charming town of Mijas, on the sunny coast…
$688,333
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Area 238 m²
Exclusive development of 11 semi-detached and semi-detached homes in FuengirolaWelcome to yo…
$751,872
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
LOCATION AND LOCATION!!! House to REFORM in the old town of Marbella, on a street full of sh…
$594,202
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villa with Sea Views in Riviera del Sol Located in a peace…
$547,137
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Townhouse, Aloha, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Built 170 m², Terrace 25 m². Se…
$1,00M
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3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
New launch in Mijas!Townhouses of new construction in Mijas, MalagaMagnificent residential o…
$483,598
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Exclusive complex of 16 newly built semi-detached villas in Mijas. These modern and minimali…
$702,453
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Exclusive development of 11 semi-detached and semi-detached homes in FuengirolaWelcome to yo…
$751,872
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Exclusive development of 87 single-family homes ready to move into, located in the western p…
$476,538
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Nestled in an elevated oasis overlooking Fuengirola. This intimate collection of just 11 pro…
$704,806
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
A unique project in the exclusive area of ​​Cancelada, on Estepona's New Golden Mile.This pr…
$1,03M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 268 m²
This exclusive project consists of 13 luxurious townhouses in La Cala de Mijas, on the Costa…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in New York, United States
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
New York, United States
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Great Opportunity in the Heart of Los Boliches! We are pleased to present this property with…
$529,487
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in New York, United States
3 bedroom townthouse
New York, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
New launch in Mijas!Townhouses of new construction in Mijas, MalagaMagnificent residential o…
$484,775
Leave a request

Properties features in New York, United States

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