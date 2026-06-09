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Monthly rent of real estate in Miami, United States

;
apartments
368
houses
16
сommercial properties
30
415 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The apartment is located in Zabjelo, Iva Vizina Street, all new, never moved in, one-bedroom…
$588
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
first,last and depozit
$765
per month
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A comfortable two-bedroom apartment is available for rent in the heart of the city – perfect…
$588
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
A LUXuriously furnished studio apartment of 24 m² is available for rent on Svetozara Markovi…
$588
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
62 m², 2+1 fully furnished, brand new.There is an extra laundry room.Underfloor heating in w…
$941
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Zagorič, Zetagradnja Building A fully furnished one-bedroom…
$588
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
A brand new, never occupied two-bedroom apartment of 65 m² is for rent in Stari Aerodrom, Ma…
$1,059
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Stan se nalazi u objektu sa 5 stanova. Ovaj veliki trosoban stan je u prizemlju objekta. Ima…
$1,765
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
$1,059
per month
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Two-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Ljubović/Zabjelo, Ideal for a Family A comfortable and full…
$882
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Rental:First rent,last and depozit(No pets)
$1,177
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Furnished one-bedroom apartment with an area of 51 m². Equipped with underfloor heating and …
$706
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – 47 m² – Preko Morače, Podgorica A comfortable and functiona…
$588
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The Premier building is known for its luxury and excellent location – safe and quiet surroun…
$706
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
wo-bedroom apartment in Central Point, 72 m². The apartment can be furnished with a bed and …
$1,118
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
$588
per month
VAT
Leave a request
6 bedroom villa in Miami, United States
6 bedroom villa
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
A house with an area of 370m², on a 1700m² plot, in Zabjelo, with 6 bedrooms, 2 large terrac…
$3,295
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – City Kvart A brand new, fully furnished two-bedroom …
$882
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$824
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Located in the very center of Podgorica, this spacious 56m² one-bedroom apartment offers a p…
$647
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
$1,883
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Luxury Three-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – Central Point A luxury, fully furnished three-bedr…
$1,588
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
one-bedroom apartment on the third floor of a small building. The building has no elevator. …
$588
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
English: The upper floor of a two-apartment house in Tološi (Barska Street) in Podgorica is …
$353
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Rental:first,last and deposit
$706
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
A beautifully furnished, comfortable 1.5-bedroom apartment is available for rent in the 1st …
$529
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
$1,177
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
$529
per month
VAT
Leave a request
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