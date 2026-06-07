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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Miami, United States

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studios
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368 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
📍 Location: Blok 9📐 Size: 28 m²💶 Price: €350/month🛋️ Fully furnished A modern and functional…
$412
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
$941
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
tv and internet bills 44€ First and depozit
$647
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$824
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – 47 m² – Preko Morače, Podgorica A comfortable and functiona…
$588
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Located in one of the most beautiful areas to live in Podgorica – right in the city center, …
$529
per month
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miami, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
$353
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A furnished one-bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the Cathedral is available for re…
$706
per month
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
$765
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$1,118
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
A fully furnished one-bedroom apartment is available for rent in Central Point, with a total…
$645
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Modern and fully furnished one-bedroom apartment, 40 m², located in Pobrezje.✔ Bright and co…
$588
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$882
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
A spacious two-bedroom apartment of 64 m² is available for rent in the modern Green Level 2 …
$882
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
$3,177
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$824
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
📍 Location: Zabjelo🏠 Size: 25 m²🏢 Floor: 3rd (building without elevator)🛋️ Fully furnished👤 …
$353
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Rental:first,last and deposit
$706
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$588
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Two-bedroom apartment – Podgorica, Dr Vukašina Markovića 6 (Benetonka, near Krivi Most, the …
$765
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
$529
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
$706
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
The apartment is located in Zabjelo, Iva Vizina Street, all new, never moved in, one-bedroom…
$588
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
$588
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
$647
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
A bright and functional one-bedroom apartment of 38 m² is available for rent in a quiet area…
$506
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$588
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
$471
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
$765
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
A 50 m² one-bedroom apartment is for rent in Momišići. The apartment is located on the groun…
$1
per month
VAT
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