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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Miami-Dade County, United States

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Miami
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5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
This magnificent apartment is located in a small fisherman village near Budva called Przno. …
$305,926
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Located in the iconic Tre Canne complex, right on the first line to the beach, this luxuriou…
$388,291
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This bright apartment is located on the first floor of the building and has an area of 75m2.…
$229,444
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
We present to you one of a kind luxury residential building, which is located in Donja Lastv…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
We present for rent for long term period  a luxuriously furnished and modern apartment in Bu…
$2,589
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Property types in Miami-Dade County

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Miami-Dade County, United States

with Swimming pool
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