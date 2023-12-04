Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Miami, United States

11 properties total found
Condo 2 rooms in Miami, United States
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 75
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower, mor…
€1,07M
5 room apartment in Miami, United States
5 room apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Spacious, Move-In Condition home in Key Biscayne is the perfect place to entertain or relax …
€2,02M
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
Price on request
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
The Aston Martin residence in Miami will consist of 391 condominium residences, this is th…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Miami, United States
2 room apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 6
Large 2 bedroom/2 baths, remodeled, beautiful tile floors, some view of the Ocean, lots of c…
€455,308
Apartment in Miami, United States
Apartment
Miami, United States
- First Condo Building in the world powered by Airbnb. Your unit will be available to rent o…
€275,945
Condo 3 rooms in Miami, United States
Condo 3 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14
Enchanting residence with panoramic views of Miami Skyline and Biscayne Bay. Spacious layout…
€412,077
Condo 1 room with swimming pool in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
TAX FREE program.full amenities spectacular BUILDING
€413,917
Condo 1 room in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 57
ICON Brickell. Fantastic view from this remodeled Pent-House. Beautiful marble floors throug…
€439,000
Condo 1 room in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
€919,815
Condo 1 room with swimming pool in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Spacious, Remodeled, Bright and Quiet. You will love this huge 1 bedroom, 2 baths with a ver…
€458,988
Properties features in Miami, United States

