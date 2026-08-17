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Apartments for sale in Miami-Dade County, United States

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Miami
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114 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
An exceptional opportunity to purchase a new premium one-bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, …
$201,798
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The apartment is located on Tuška Put (Bulevar Stanka Radonjica no. 41) It is located on the…
$147,080
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale – 44 m² – Budva, Maslinjak, Montenegro For sale: Modern one-b…
$158,846
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Tivat, Porto Montenegro - One Bedroom Apartment in Baia building, Regent Pool Club Residence…
$811,880
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Two-bedroom apartment in the Acton building behind Voli in the City Quarter. It is located i…
$252,977
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$164,729
VAT
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
We present for rent for long term period  a luxuriously furnished and modern apartment in Bu…
$2,589
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4 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
4 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For Sale: New House in Ulcinj – Near Copacabana Beach A newly built house for sale in Ulcinj…
$247,094
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This contemporary development blends luxury, functionality, and natural beauty, offering a s…
$148,256
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale, new, furnished studio apartment, 25m2, on the 6th floor of a 9-story building, in …
$114,134
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Located in the prestigious Kings Park Residence (former Hotel Nikić), this fully renovated o…
$180,769
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
2-Bedroom Apartment – Zabjelo, Podgorica – 50 m² – €700/month 📍 LocationLocated in the vibra…
$824
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
FOR SALE – Spacious 3-Bedroom House Near City Center – Cetinje Located in a highly desirable…
$308,868
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For sale one-bedroom apartment in Becici 400 meters from the beach behind the Idea store. Ar…
$164,729
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
One-bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Ulcinj.The apartment is located 3 km fr…
$94,689
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Two-bedroom apartment of 87 m2, located in one of the most beautiful towns in the Bay of Kot…
$464,772
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
$458,889
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio apartment Sveti Stefan 30m from the sea. Sea view, has a separate entrance, located o…
$92,954
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
A spacious family apartment of 85m², located on the third floor, designed for comfortable li…
$220,031
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
$260,625
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Furnished Apartment with Parking for Sale – Donja Lastva, Tivat Located in the sought-after …
$294,160
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
For sale is a fully furnished 2-bedroom apartment with a total area of 68 m², located on the…
$329,459
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Apartment for Sale in Mazina, Tivat – Sea View Located in a smaller residential building in …
$270,627
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Located in the iconic Tre Canne complex, right on the first line to the beach, this luxuriou…
$388,291
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio apartment on the 5th floor, overlooking El Segredo (former Forest).Includes a hallway…
$114,134
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$291,218
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
A functional and well-organized one-bedroom apartment of 52m² is for sale, located in a high…
$205,914
VAT
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3 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
3 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
This bright apartment is located on the first floor of the building and has an area of 75m2.…
$229,444
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Two bedroom apartment 85m2, in Bulevar Revolucije street no.68, near ANB. The apartment is s…
$243,564
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For Sale: Fully Furnished One-Bedroom Apartment in Gruda Neighborhood, Cetinje A modern, ful…
$109,074
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Property types in Miami-Dade County

condos
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Miami-Dade County, United States

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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