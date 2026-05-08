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Studios for Sale in Florida, United States

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Miami
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5 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale, new, furnished studio apartment, 25m2, on the 6th floor of a 9-story building, in …
$114,134
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Status: Fully approved/legalized • Condition: Used once (like new) • Extras: Sea view, swimm…
$152,963
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miami, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Studio Apartment in a Luxury Complex – Combining Comfort, Modern Design, and an Active Lifes…
$8,42M
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AdriastarAdriastar
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio apartment on the 5th floor, overlooking El Segredo (former Forest).Includes a hallway…
$114,134
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio apartment Sveti Stefan 30m from the sea. Sea view, has a separate entrance, located o…
$92,954
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