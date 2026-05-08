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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Florida, United States

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Miami
364
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364 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
An unfurnished one-bedroom apartment of 45m² is available for rent in Zagorič. Location: Zag…
$470
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
A 50m² apartment is available for rent on the third floor of the Milmedika building. The apa…
$586
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
🏡 Studio Apartment for Rent – Zabjelo, Podgorica💶 330 € / Monthly📐 32 m² ✨ A fully furnished…
$387
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
A fully furnished 45m² apartment is available for rent in City Kej. The apartment is designe…
$469
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
A one-bedroom apartment of 50m² is available for rent in Zagorič, in a great location behind…
$529
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
A fully equipped one-bedroom apartment of 40m² is available for rent in Central Point. Locat…
$586
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Rental:First+depozit
$412
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Rent – 47 m² – Preko Morače, Podgorica A comfortable and functiona…
$588
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
📍 Location: City kvart💶 Monthly Rent: €600 A modern, fully furnished one-bedroom apartment i…
$706
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Spacious and bright apartment located in the heart of City Kvart. It features two comfortabl…
$1,294
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$1,294
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$824
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
$706
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
A 50 m² one-bedroom apartment is for rent in Momišići. The apartment is located on the groun…
$1
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$588
per month
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$1,118
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
$565
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
$647
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
$447
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$647
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
A 35 m² one-bedroom apartment is available for rent in Stari Aerodrom, near the Health Cente…
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$588
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
One bedroom for rent
$494
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
$765
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Miami, United States
1 room apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
A spacious, luxury three-bedroom apartment of 95 m² is available for rent on the 4th floor, …
$1,765
per month
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment located in one of the most desirable areas of Podg…
$588
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Rental:first,last , and deposit
$706
per month
VAT
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
2 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
📍 Location: Zagorič🏠 Size: 50 m²🏡 Type: Part of a house with a private entrance💶 Monthly ren…
$412
per month
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Miami, United States
1 bedroom apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
A brand-new, never-occupied, fully furnished apartment is available for rent in Zagorič, loc…
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request

Property types in Florida

studios
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