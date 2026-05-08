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Monthly rent of studios in Florida, United States

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Miami
18
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18 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
🏡 Studio Apartment for Rent – Zabjelo, Podgorica💶 330 € / Monthly📐 32 m² ✨ A fully furnished…
$387
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
$447
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
$471
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
📍 Location: Blok 9📐 Size: 28 m²💶 Price: €350/month🛋️ Fully furnished A modern and functional…
$412
per month
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miami, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
$353
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
A fully furnished studio apartment of 25m2 is available for rent. The apartment is newly equ…
$412
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
$412
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
📍 Location: Zabjelo🏠 Size: 25 m²🏢 Floor: 3rd (building without elevator)🛋️ Fully furnished👤 …
$353
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Located in one of the most beautiful areas to live in Podgorica – right in the city center, …
$529
per month
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miami, United States
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
🏡 Luxury Studio Apartment – Tuški put, Podgorica A newly furnished luxury studio apartment o…
$471
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
$471
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
$412
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
$377
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
A newly furnished luxury studio apartment of 30 m² is available for rent, located at Bulevar…
$471
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
A LUXuriously furnished studio apartment of 24 m² is available for rent on Svetozara Markovi…
$588
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
A modern and comfortable studio in the City Kej settlement. Fully equipped: internet, cable …
$706
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Miami, United States
1 room studio apartment
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Cozy Studio Apartment Near City Center – 30m² This charming 30m² studio apartment is located…
$471
per month
VAT
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