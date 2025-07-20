Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Southampton, United Kingdom

apartments
5
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Set along the banks of the River Thames, this exceptional new development offers a unique bl…
$735,372
1 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Discover a stunning collection of contemporary homes set along the banks of the River Thames…
$667,671
3 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Situated along the banks of the River Thames, this exceptional new development offers a perf…
$1,01M
3 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Set along the River Thames, this stunning new development offers a contemporary collection o…
$1,15M
2 bedroom apartment in Southampton, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Southampton, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
This exclusive new development offers a unique opportunity to experience contemporary rivers…
$902,407
