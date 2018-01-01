  1. Realting.com
  New residence Lavender with swimming pools and lounge areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

New residence Lavender with swimming pools and lounge areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The residence features landscaped gardens abd lounge areas, swimming pools, sports grounds, a gym, restaurants.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 5 minutes
  • British school - 7 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

