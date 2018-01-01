New residence Lavender with swimming pools and lounge areas, JVC, Dubai, UAE

A luxury hotel and residential tower next to Sheikh Zayed Road, floors 15 to 25 host a selection of high-end hotel rooms inspired by the Hollywood studio. A hotel room here represents a shrewd, completely managed investment into Dubai’s hospitality industry.
Meanwhile, floors 26 to 63 offer luxury residences combining the comforts of home with Paramount-standard amenities and services (should you wish). Generous in space, the residential apartments are the height of fashionable, yet comfortable living, in a spectacular location.
Rich amenities complete the star-studded experience, topped off by the rooftop infinity pool with its magnificent panoramic views.
Paramount Hotels & Resorts translates bold imagination into an inspirational experience, drawing on a century-long track record of delighting guests. The brand combines service, design, entertainment and lifestyle in thrilling new ways across a series of major global properties.
Samana Mykonos — is 198 residential apartments located in Dubai Studio City. The building has 143 studios with pools, 35 one-bedroom apartments with private pools, 16 two-bedroom apartments with private pools and 4 three-room apartments with private pools.
We offer furnished apartments with spacious terraces and balconies, and panoramic views.
The avantgarde residence features a panoramic view, around-the-clock concierge service and security, a parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a spa center, a gym, a yoga studio, sports grounds, a games room, a kids' club and a playground, a business center, a cinema.
Completion - 3 quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Parquet flooring
Premium kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure
International school - 1 minute
Downtown - 10 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
Dubai Creek Harbour - 10 minutes
Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Sea - 15 km