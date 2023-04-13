  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan

2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan

Dubai, UAE
from
€297,000
;
11 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Damac Hills, known as Golf Gate by Damac Properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 15%
  • During Construction – 55%
  • On Handover – 30%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 2 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 1,130 Sqft
  • Laundry area
  • Walk-in-closet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Health care centre
  • Gym
  • Kid’s play area
  • Leisure & Park
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Barbeque
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School
  • Shopping & Supermarket
  • Garden
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Tennis court

Location Nearby;

  • The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins
  • IMG World Of Adventure – 15 mins
  • Hamdan Sports Complex – 15 mins
  • Dubai Miracle Garden – 15 mins
  • Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
  • Atlantis Hotel – 25 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment_building 2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elegantnye villy na beregu laguny
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,18M
Residential complex Vpechatlyayuschie apartamenty v shikarnom rayone
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€584,643
Residential complex The Crest Grande
Dubai, UAE
from
€634,695
Residential complex New residence North 43 with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€157,743
Residential complex VERDANA RESIDENCE 2
Dubai, UAE
from
€123,125
You are viewing
2BR | Golf Gate | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€297,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Pearl House
Residential complex Pearl House
Dubai, UAE
from
€226,385
Area 66 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Pearl House — premium complex from Imtiaz Developments in Jumeirah Village Circle. The building will have 15 floors, including a basement and a 4-story podium. On sale — 176 studios and one-bedroom apartments with custom-made furniture. Real estate — from 38 square meters. m to 73 square meters. m. All residences will have a balcony with views of the surroundings. The one-bedroom apartment — has a built-in office. This option is perfect for freelancers. Infrastructure: Pearl House will have world-class amenities, including: - a club room with a pool table; - electric vehicle charging station; - gym; - courtyard; - rooftop pool; - additional parking for visitors; - children's playground. Location: Pearl House is located next to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, so residents can easily move around the emirate. Motor City and Dubai Studio City can be reached in 15 minutes, and Dubai International Airport — in half an hour. Nearby are several bus stops, including Sobha Daffodil Apartments 1, JVC, Al Wazzan Tower 1, etc. In 25 minutes you can reach many infrastructure facilities, including: - JVC — Halfa Park, Circle Community Park; - Tudomart Supermarket; - LIFE Pharmacy — JVC LIFE; - JVC Masjid — Masjid Fatma Al Sayed Mohammad Yousuf Sharaf; - Right Health Karama Medical Center, Aster Clinic JVC; - Circle Mall; - Restaurants Define Turkish, Trattoria by Cinque | Italian Restaurant in JVC, Farm City Dubai, etc. The complex adjoins the hotel with private luxury apartments FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel. There is a boutique spa, gym, large pool, restaurants and other premium amenities. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,16M
Area 306–310 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! BURJ BINGHATTI JACOB & CO RESIDENCES FROM BINGHATTI DEVELOPERS AND BRENDA JACOB & COBurj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences – a new ultra-threatening premium real estate project, which, without a doubt, will become the architectural and design masterpiece of Dubai. After completion of construction, this unique complex, including more than 100 floors, will receive the title of the highest residential building in the world, breaking the New York`s Central Park Tower record with a height of 472.4 m. The Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences complex, located in the prestigious Business Bay business district, presents a collection of exclusive residences for true luxury connoisseurs. These include the impeccable 2-bedroom apartment The Sapphire Suite Collection, the 3-bedroom residence The Emerald Suite Collection, and 5 penthouses in three design solutions – Billionaire, Fleurs De Jardin and Astronomia. It is stated that the Billionaire penthouse should become one of the most prestigious residential facilities in the world. Residents of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences will be able to use the wide range of ultra-luxury amenities – from a huge living room with a private area for events to the pool with panoramic views of the horizon of modern Dubai, luxurious spa and gym. Also at the disposal of residents will be an exclusive concierge service with the ability to order the services of a personal driver, cook or bodyguard. LOCATION: The exclusive Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences project will be built in the developed prestigious Dubai Business Bay area, in close proximity to the Ras Al Khor Road highway. The elegant building will be surrounded by luxury hotels, modern residential communities and world-class business centers. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Design District and Dubai International Airport are a 15 – 20-minute drive from the skyscraper. The successful location of the tower in the central part of Dubai provides community residents with access to a variety of entertainment and attractions. Family people who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis can visit the wildlife sanctuary Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary to enjoy the picturesque landscapes of mangroves and watch dozens of bird species, including the famous pink flamingos, in their natural habitat. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WORK PLUSS WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
Apartment building Creek views 1
Apartment building Creek views 1
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts stunning panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, 7 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, 8 minutes from Dubai Mall and 9 minutes from Business Bay and DIFC, the development has all major business, leisure and retail hubs in its vicinity.  Positioned as the epicentre of the future, merging views of both the old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the city’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future. Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views will feature an all-inclusive health club, comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space.   
Realting.com
Go