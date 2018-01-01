New low-rise residence Beverly Residence 2 with a swimming pool and lounge areas, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as The Crestmark by Ellington
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 50%
On Handover – 30%
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,348 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry area
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Fitness centre
Secret club room
Treadwell fitness
Aracade room
Kidopolis world ( Ellington Game area )
Outdoor Yoga & Meditation
EV Charging station
Library area
Bicycle track
Hub deck
Curved outdoor bench
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.
FIVE LUXE – a new luxury project from FIVE Holding, implemented under the world-famous hotel brand FIVE Hotels & Resorts. It will include a total of 231 suites and 100 award-winning serviced apartments, namely – studios and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with an area of 45 – 474 square meters. m. The hotel complex also includes a limited collection of exclusive beach villas. Currently, the project is at the development stage, its commissioning is planned for the first half of 2023.
All FIVE LUXE residences have panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai. The apartments will be provided with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms with premium plumbing.
In addition, FIVE LUXE residents will have access to a wide range of first-class amenities and services, including:
- pools with recreation areas;
- indoor and outdoor modern gyms;
- access to a private beach;
- beach club;
- children's play area with children's pool;
- sports and playgrounds;
- a cozy lobby with elegant chandeliers and a marble floor;
- a series of world-class restaurants;
- concierge service;
- grill bar by the pool;
- cafe;
LOCATION AND TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY:
FIVE LUXE is located on the promenade in the popular tourist area of Jumeirah Beach Residences, surrounded by 5-star hotels, shops and restaurants. About 10 minutes walk from the building is the Jumeirah Beach Residence 1 tram and bus stops. Demanding areas of the emirate such as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 5 and 15 minutes away, respectively.
Downtown Dubai Emirate Center is approximately 30 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport – 40 minutes.
In the immediate vicinity of FIVE LUXE there are all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay, including:
- Carrefour Market supermarket;
- cinema Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR;
- AquaFun Water Park;
- The Beach Shopping Center;
- bars and restaurants of Brazilian, Mexican, American, European and Arabic cuisine.
- Residents and guests of the complex can visit such entertainment and tourist attractions as:
- The Walk JBR promenade, including a picturesque walking area, many restaurants and shops;
- The world's largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai, from where unrivaled views of the urban surroundings open;
- Dubai Marina Mall – one of the largest shopping centers in the emirate with more than 140 shops, a series of restaurants and a multi-stage cinema Reel Cinema;
Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
- Guarantee of annual investment income.
- Interest-free installment for 7 years.
- Free legal support.
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction.
- The best conditions for living and investing.
- A large base of objects .
We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
INVESTMENTLY ADVISED APARTMENTS WITH HIGH RENTABEL!!!
Golf Heights – 43-story premium building overlooking the prestigious Emirates Golf Club, which is being built by one of Dubai's most popular developers, – Emaar Properties.
COMPLEX FEATURES:
- family and children's pools;
- a shady garden with sun loungers and places for barbecue;
- gym and open fitness area;
- children's playground;
- event lawn / yoga space;
- recreation area;
- multi-purpose room;
- garden lawn.
LOCATION:
Golf Heights for maximum homeowner comfort is surrounded by many social amenities located a 20-minute walk:
- Shopping center aswaaq Mart – The Greens;
- BinSina Pharmacy Panorama Greens;
- Jumeirah International Nursery;
- Regent International School;
- Dubai Islamic Bank;
- Prime Medical Center, Barsha Heights;
- Vegan cafe Planet Terra.
In the immediate vicinity is one of the best hippodromes of Dubai – Jebel Ali Racecourse.
ECONOMIC ADVANCE:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment from 7%;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- Safe deal.
Plus working with us:
- We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support.
- We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life.
- We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai.
- We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying.
- We work without a commission.
We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support.