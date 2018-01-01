New low-rise residence Beverly Residence 2 with a swimming pool and lounge areas, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €933,468

87–121 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. FIVE LUXE – a new luxury project from FIVE Holding, implemented under the world-famous hotel brand FIVE Hotels & Resorts. It will include a total of 231 suites and 100 award-winning serviced apartments, namely – studios and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms with an area of 45 – 474 square meters. m. The hotel complex also includes a limited collection of exclusive beach villas. Currently, the project is at the development stage, its commissioning is planned for the first half of 2023. All FIVE LUXE residences have panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies overlooking the Arabian Gulf and the horizon of modern Dubai. The apartments will be provided with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms with premium plumbing. In addition, FIVE LUXE residents will have access to a wide range of first-class amenities and services, including: - pools with recreation areas; - indoor and outdoor modern gyms; - access to a private beach; - beach club; - children's play area with children's pool; - sports and playgrounds; - a cozy lobby with elegant chandeliers and a marble floor; - a series of world-class restaurants; - concierge service; - grill bar by the pool; - cafe; LOCATION AND TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY: FIVE LUXE is located on the promenade in the popular tourist area of Jumeirah Beach Residences, surrounded by 5-star hotels, shops and restaurants. About 10 minutes walk from the building is the Jumeirah Beach Residence 1 tram and bus stops. Demanding areas of the emirate such as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 5 and 15 minutes away, respectively. Downtown Dubai Emirate Center is approximately 30 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport – 40 minutes. In the immediate vicinity of FIVE LUXE there are all the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay, including: - Carrefour Market supermarket; - cinema Roxy Cinemas The Beach JBR; - AquaFun Water Park; - The Beach Shopping Center; - bars and restaurants of Brazilian, Mexican, American, European and Arabic cuisine. - Residents and guests of the complex can visit such entertainment and tourist attractions as: - The Walk JBR promenade, including a picturesque walking area, many restaurants and shops; - The world's largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai, from where unrivaled views of the urban surroundings open; - Dubai Marina Mall – one of the largest shopping centers in the emirate with more than 140 shops, a series of restaurants and a multi-stage cinema Reel Cinema; Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. - Guarantee of annual investment income. - Interest-free installment for 7 years. - Free legal support. - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction. - The best conditions for living and investing. - A large base of objects . We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!