Elite residential complex Luxor Tower with direct access to the park in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

This project is a 30-storey tower under construction located in the vibrant JVC area of Dubai. The complex offers for sale furnished studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Amenities in the complex:
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a gym, sports grounds, shops, a covered parking.
Completion - October, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
School - 5 minutes
Shopping mall - 2 minutes
Hospital - 5 minutes
Sea - 6.5 km
City center - 17.5 km
Metro station - 6 km
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.
The property is located near metro stations, shopping malls, entertainment.
Metro station - 1 minute
Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 minutes
Expo 2020 - 15 minutes
International airport - 20 minutes
Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington
Key Highlights;
Astonishing designs & architecture
Close to many landmarks & destination
Easy & affordable payment plan options
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,785 Sqft
Pantry
laundry area
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Dining & Retail outlet
Gym
Swimming pool
Kid’s play area
Barbeque area
Restaurant & Cafe
Basketball & Tennis court
Cycling, Running & Jogging track
Sitting area
School & Institute
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Beach Access
Outdoor cinema
Meeting room & co-working area
Club lounge
Lush green area
Community hall
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
