  3. Elite residential complex Luxor Tower with direct access to the park in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

Elite residential complex Luxor Tower with direct access to the park in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

This project is a 30-storey tower under construction located in the vibrant JVC area of Dubai. The complex offers for sale furnished studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. Amenities in the complex:

  • SPA;
  • Sky garden;
  • Sauna;
  • Rooftop pool;
  • Cinema;
  • Business center;
  • Fully equipped gym;
  • Parking for visitors;
  • Barbecue area;
  • Playground.
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 12 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall
  • 15 minutes to Dubai Marina
  • 16 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes to Downtown Dubai
  • 20 minutes to DXB airport
  • 30 minutes to DWC airport
Residential complex New residence Amber with a swimming pool near all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Amber with a swimming pool near all necessary infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€353,726
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a gym, sports grounds, shops, a covered parking. Completion - October, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure School - 5 minutes Shopping mall - 2 minutes Hospital - 5 minutes Sea - 6.5 km City center - 17.5 km Metro station - 6 km
Residential complex Residence Equiti Arcade with a swimming pool near metro stations, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residence Equiti Arcade with a swimming pool near metro stations, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€332,605
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a gym, a steam bath, a swimming pool with a kids' zone, around-the-clock security, a parking. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near metro stations, shopping malls, entertainment. Metro station - 1 minute Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 minutes Expo 2020 - 15 minutes International airport - 20 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Apartment building 2BR | Ocean House | Ellington
Apartment building 2BR | Ocean House | Ellington
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,17M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Palm Jumeirah, known as Ocean House by Ellington Key Highlights; Astonishing designs & architecture Close to many landmarks & destination Easy & affordable payment plan options Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,785 Sqft Pantry laundry area Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Gym Swimming pool Kid’s play area Barbeque area Restaurant & Cafe Basketball & Tennis court Cycling, Running & Jogging track Sitting area School & Institute Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Beach Access Outdoor cinema Meeting room & co-working area Club lounge Lush green area Community hall For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
