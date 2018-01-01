  1. Realting.com
  Modern apartment overlooking a large green park in a complex with shops and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Modern apartment overlooking a large green park in a complex with shops and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€198,201

About the complex

A development in a quiet neighbourhood next to the large 50,000 sqm Town Square Park with lush green spaces. Surrounded by jogging and cycling paths, cafes and shops.

The project has comfortable apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Residents have access to a courtyard with swimming pool, extensive deck and children's play areas.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: sports grounds, kindergarten, clinic, beauty parlour, supermarket, mosque, dog park, veterinary clinic.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Nearby there is all necessary infrastructure - shops, cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and walks. To the airports and shopping centres Dubai Hills and Dubai Mall 20-30 minutes drive.

Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Apartment building Sobha One Tower
Dubai, UAE
from
€309,685
Residential complex Blue Bay Walk
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
from
€255,173
Apartment building 2BR | Amber | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€262,000
Residential complex New high-rise residence Gardenia with a swimming pool, a shopping mall and parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€490,002
Residential complex MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,43M
Modern apartment overlooking a large green park in a complex with shops and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€198,201
Other complexes
Residential complex Upper House — residential complex by Ellington with views of Dubai Marina, lakes and golf courses, with many amenities and infrastructure in JLT, Dubai
Residential complex Upper House — residential complex by Ellington with views of Dubai Marina, lakes and golf courses, with many amenities and infrastructure in JLT, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,05M
Agency: TRANIO
Stylish buildings by boutique developer Ellington with an excellent reputation. Residents will enjoy quality designer finishes, kitchen with integrated appliances, built-in closets, as well as stunning bathrooms. The project has various types of apartments: studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. There are parking spaces provided for each apartment: two spaces for the three-bedroom apartments and one space for the others. The project also includes many amenities - from cinema to climbing wall. The developer has provided everything so that residents can comfortably rest and work in their apartment complex. Payment plan: 20% (+4% DLD) - down payment 10% - 60 days after reservation 10% - 120 days after reservation 6 payments of 5%, at different stages of construction 30% - upon completion Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities: cinema, lounge areas, basketball and tennis courts, climbing wall, skate park, yoga studio, co-working rooms, library, conference room, podcast recording studio, game room, café, stores, pet-friendly area, bicycle parking spaces, and electric car charging stations. Location and nearby infrastructure JLT is a dynamic residential neighborhood surrounded by man-made lakes. There are cafes, boutiques, large supermarkets within walking distance of Upper House. JLT is also home to Dubai's largest freezone DMCC, recognized as the best free economic zone in the world. Adjacent to the JLT is Sheikh Zayed Road, the main highway in the Emirate that offers easy access both within Dubai itself and to the neighboring Emirates. From JLT you can reach Dubai Marina in 15 minutes by car and Downtown in 25 minutes.
Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty s mnozhestvom udobstv
Residential complex Elegantnye apartamenty s mnozhestvom udobstv
Dubai, UAE
from
€609,051
Area 28–211 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai – is a new luxury project created by the Swiss Property UAE boutique developer in collaboration with the Kempinski Hotels chain, founded in 1897 and the oldest hotel group in Europe. The award-winning residential complex features elegant lofts, spacious apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 77 square meters. m to 391 square meters. m, as well as chic duplexes with 2 – 4 bedrooms. All residences are offered with double-height ceilings and panoramic windows with amazing views of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. The interiors will be decorated in bright, calm colors, in harmony with premium wooden and marble coatings, as well as fine furniture. Residence owners will be able to enjoy many amenities aimed at improving and outdoor activities, including: - outdoor pool; - gym; - padel tennis, squash, basketball and beach volleyball; - yoga studio; - wellness center; - playroom, kids club, splashing pool and park; - cinema; - business center; - pedestrian and treadmills. Location: Kempinski Residences The Creek Dubai is located near Dubai Creek, in the prestigious Al Jaddaf area. All key locations of the emirate are a 15-minute drive away, including Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Za'abeel and Dubai Creek Harbor. In just 20 minutes, residents of the complex will reach popular shopping centers, walking and entertainment areas of Dubai, including: - Dubai Mall – the largest shopping center in the emirate, where there are more than 1,200 retail stores, entertainment centers and a large number of cafes and restaurants; - Za'abeel Park, covering an area of 45 football fields, – Dubai's largest park, where the entertainment areas of Ice Park Dubai, Dinosaur Park, Dubai Frame, as well as children's playgrounds, are located, fitness center, pedestrian and treadmills; - Wildlife Nature Reserve Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, famous for its large population of pink flamingos, as well as other birds, animals, insects and plants; - Kite Beach and Jumeirah Beach beaches with white sand and amenities for relaxation and water sports. Call or write, advise for free, tell everything about the most profitable facilities in the UAE!
Apartment building 1BR | Sunridge | Mina Rashid
Apartment building 1BR | Sunridge | Mina Rashid
Dubai, UAE
from
€351,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Mina Rashid, known as Sunridge by Emaar Properties Key Highlights; Panoramic windows offering endless water & outdoor living space views Experience the waterfront lifestyle at its best with stunning views Discover unique architectural designs that blend contemporary aesthetics Enjoy a wide range of activities including a private beach access Benefits from excellent connectivity to the key landmarks Exceptional investment opportunity with attractive rental yields Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,321 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Kid’s park Sports court Hotels Water activity Shopping & Supermarket area Nearby Neighbourhood; Bur Dubai – 2.8Km Al Kifaf – 3.2Km La Mer – 3.8Km Sheikh Zayed Road – 4.5Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
