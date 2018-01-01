New high-rise residence Gardenia with a swimming pool, a shopping mall and parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €800,000

352–1 271 m² 4

Completion date: 2026

South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing area of Dubai. The project is being implemented by Dubai South Properties. ⠀ The complex includes 3 – 7-bedroom townhouses and villas ranging from 331 square meters. m to 1,263 square meters. m. The third phase of the project includes townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, villas with 4-5 bedrooms and mansions with 5 – 7 bedrooms. The residences will have equipped kitchens. ⠀ The project also presents a limited collection of ultra-elite villas by the water and mansions with 6-7 bedrooms. Among the key features of — pool, green lawn, cinema, gym / game room, demo kitchen, private garden, etc. ⠀ Community residents can take advantage of the following amenities: ⠀ private parking; open parking; fitness club and gym; pool; lagoon; beaches; parks; shopping center; spa; pools. ⠀ Location South Bay is conveniently located next to Expo Road, which allows easy access to other areas of the city. Residents have easy access to the Etihad Rail Network, Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm Jebel Ali Port, which provides convenient transport links with other parts of the emirate. Near the community there are several bus stops, including Dubai South, Majistic Royal 1 and Dubai South, Grand Express 1. ⠀ The area in which the project is located is characterized by developed infrastructure. In just 10 – 15 minutes by private transport you will reach: ⠀ Sunrise City Supermarket, Sand Marco Supermarket, and Madinat Supermarket; United Christian Church of Dubai, St. Gregorios Orthodox Church, and Dubai Evangelical Church Center; Dove Green Private School, Greenfield Community School, and Bright Riders School; Access Jafza Clinic and NMC Royal Hospital; Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall; Olives Restaurant, Golos Italia, and Sarhad Darbar Restaurant; Fitness Center Mia, Hybrid Gym, and Tawash Gym; Mi Amor Beauty Salon. Also nearby are popular parks, including: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland, Bollywood Parks and Riverland.