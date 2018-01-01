  1. Realting.com
  New high-rise residence Gardenia with a swimming pool, a shopping mall and parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features shops, a gym, restaurants, a swimming pool, a parking, video surveillance, a kids' playground, sports grounds, a barbecue area, parks.

Completion - October, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 5 minutes
  • British school - 7 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 9 km
  • Burj Al Arab - 10 km
  • Business Bay - 15 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE

New high-rise residence Gardenia with a swimming pool, a shopping mall and parks, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€189,319
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its client amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Peninsula Five by Select Group Nearby Neighbourhood; Business Bay – 0.1Km City Walk – 2.1Km DIFC – 3.3Km Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bedroom Unfurnished BUA; 875 Sqft Laundry area Powder room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Fitness centre Yoga & Meditation Jogging, Running & Cycling track Sports court Shopping & Supermarket area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Spa & Sauna room Community Hall Green surrounding Health care centre Kid’s play area Garden & Park Hospital Green surrounding For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 3 bedroom apartment, located in Al Furjan, known as Amber by Azizi Development Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,261 Sqft Laundry area Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet CCTV Security 24/7 Mosque Sports court Lush green area Schools & Institute Leisure & Park area Basketball & Tennis court Multipurpose hall Games area Kid’s play area Shopping & Supermarket area Cycling, Jogging & Running track Location Nearby; The Walk JBR – 20 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 25 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins Dubai Mall – 30 mins Dubai International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
South Bay — is a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing area of Dubai. The project is being implemented by Dubai South Properties. ⠀ The complex includes 3 – 7-bedroom townhouses and villas ranging from 331 square meters. m to 1,263 square meters. m. The third phase of the project includes townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, villas with 4-5 bedrooms and mansions with 5 – 7 bedrooms. The residences will have equipped kitchens. ⠀ The project also presents a limited collection of ultra-elite villas by the water and mansions with 6-7 bedrooms. Among the key features of — pool, green lawn, cinema, gym / game room, demo kitchen, private garden, etc. ⠀ Community residents can take advantage of the following amenities: ⠀ private parking; open parking; fitness club and gym; pool; lagoon; beaches; parks; shopping center; spa; pools. ⠀ Location South Bay is conveniently located next to Expo Road, which allows easy access to other areas of the city. Residents have easy access to the Etihad Rail Network, Al Maktoum International Airport and Palm Jebel Ali Port, which provides convenient transport links with other parts of the emirate. Near the community there are several bus stops, including Dubai South, Majistic Royal 1 and Dubai South, Grand Express 1. ⠀ The area in which the project is located is characterized by developed infrastructure. In just 10 – 15 minutes by private transport you will reach: ⠀ Sunrise City Supermarket, Sand Marco Supermarket, and Madinat Supermarket; United Christian Church of Dubai, St. Gregorios Orthodox Church, and Dubai Evangelical Church Center; Dove Green Private School, Greenfield Community School, and Bright Riders School; Access Jafza Clinic and NMC Royal Hospital; Ibn Battuta Shopping Mall; Olives Restaurant, Golos Italia, and Sarhad Darbar Restaurant; Fitness Center Mia, Hybrid Gym, and Tawash Gym; Mi Amor Beauty Salon. Also nearby are popular parks, including: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland, Bollywood Parks and Riverland.
