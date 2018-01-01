New complex of villas Luna (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €155,789

35–86 m² 4

Completion date: 2026

Vincitore Dolce Vita, a luxurious residential complex in Arjan, is a Vincitore Real Estate project offering studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the Dubailand area. The architectural design creates a unique aesthetic. Residential premises provide residents with various amenities for sports, entertainment, and relaxation. Location: Located in the Arjan area, this complex offers access to the city. Well-established routes provide access to places such as Circle Mall, Burj Khalifa, Mall of the Emirates and Palm Jumeirah. - 05 minutes - Dubai circuit. - 07 minutes - Mall of the Emirates. - 10 minutes - IMG Adventure World. - 15 minutes - Burj Khalifa. - 18 minutes - international airport. - 07 Minutes - Club of Polo and Equestrian Sports in Dubai.