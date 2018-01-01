  1. Realting.com
  3. New complex of villas Luna (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

New complex of villas Luna (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€6,79M
;
17
About the complex

We offer beautiful furnished villas with swimming pools.

The residence features green areas and a beach.

Completion - August, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€696,807
Residential complex Otelnye apartamenty s panoramnym vidom
Dubai, UAE
from
€470,195
Residential complex Residential complex Mangrove Residences with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€541,809
Apartment building 1BR | La Voile | Meraas
Dubai, UAE
from
€564,000
Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,12M
Other complexes
Residential complex Dolce Vita
Residential complex Dolce Vita
Dubai, UAE
from
€155,789
Area 35–86 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Vincitore Dolce Vita, a luxurious residential complex in Arjan, — is the latest Vincitore Real Estate project offering carefully designed studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the vibrant Dubailand area. Immerse yourself in the royal Italian lifestyle, carefully created by experienced craftsmen, enjoying unrivaled hospitality and exclusive accommodation. The architectural splendor of the Vincitore Dolce Vita creates a truly cult and unique aesthetics of luxury. Residential premises are exceptional in all aspects, providing residents with an incredible lifestyle and a number of privileges. All amenities for sports, entertainment, relaxation and entertainment. Location: Located in the prestigious Arjan area, this complex offers unhindered access to the entire city. Well-established routes and roads provide easy access to famous places such as Circle Mall, Burj Khalifa, Mall of the Emirates and Palm Jumeirah. - 05 minutes - Dubai circuit. - 07 minutes - Mall of the Emirates. - 10 minutes - IMG Adventure World. - 15 minutes - Burj Khalifa. - 18 minutes - international airport. - 07 Minutes - Club of Polo and Equestrian Sports in Dubai. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apartment building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Torino | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€214,000
Completion date: 2024
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24. Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 825 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail area Health care centre Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Mosque School & Institute Cycling, Jogging, & Running area Green surrounding Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Sports court Outdoor Cinema Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court Party Hall Lazy River Plunge slide Yoga deck Gazebo Pets zone Location Nearby; Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins Dubai Butterfly Garden – 05 mins City Centre Al Barsha – 05 mins First Avenue Mall – 10 mins Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Residential complex ASAYEL v Madinat Jumeirah Living - 4bdr maid
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,18M
Completion date: 2023
Highlights; - The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Convenience and services; - 4 bedrooms - 5 baths - Unfurnished - Size: 2752 square feet - Ladies toilet room - Laundry - dressing room - Living room - Room for servants - Restaurants and shops - gym - Medical center - Children's playground - Parks and recreation area - Restaurants and cafes - Pool - BBQ area - Biking and treadmill - Spa and saunas - Water activity - School and Institute Nearest area; - Al-Sufuh - 1.7 km - Umm Sukheim - 2.2 km - Sada Sufuh - 2.6 km - Auction prospectuses - 2.7 km Location: - 10 min to the beach - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah - 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 15 min to Emirates Mall
