New complex of villas Luna (Serenity Mansions) with a private beach, Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai, UAE

Vincitore Dolce Vita, a luxurious residential complex in Arjan, — is the latest Vincitore Real Estate project offering carefully designed studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the vibrant Dubailand area. Immerse yourself in the royal Italian lifestyle, carefully created by experienced craftsmen, enjoying unrivaled hospitality and exclusive accommodation.
The architectural splendor of the Vincitore Dolce Vita creates a truly cult and unique aesthetics of luxury. Residential premises are exceptional in all aspects, providing residents with an incredible lifestyle and a number of privileges. All amenities for sports, entertainment, relaxation and entertainment.
Location:
Located in the prestigious Arjan area, this complex offers unhindered access to the entire city. Well-established routes and roads provide easy access to famous places such as Circle Mall, Burj Khalifa, Mall of the Emirates and Palm Jumeirah.
- 05 minutes - Dubai circuit.
- 07 minutes - Mall of the Emirates.
- 10 minutes - IMG Adventure World.
- 15 minutes - Burj Khalifa.
- 18 minutes - international airport.
- 07 Minutes - Club of Polo and Equestrian Sports in Dubai.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 2 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Torino by Oro 24.
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 825 Sqft
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail area
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Mosque
School & Institute
Cycling, Jogging, & Running area
Green surrounding
Spa & Sauna room
Fitness centre
Sports court
Outdoor Cinema
Tennis, Basketball, Badminton & Squash court
Party Hall
Lazy River
Plunge slide
Yoga deck
Gazebo
Pets zone
Location Nearby;
Dubai Miracle Garden – 05 mins
Dubai Butterfly Garden – 05 mins
City Centre Al Barsha – 05 mins
First Avenue Mall – 10 mins
Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
Sheikh Zayed Road – 20 mins
Dubai International Airport – 25 mins
Highlights; - The complex is equipped with the latest amenities - Located in Madinat JL - Offers inspirational views of the surrounding landscapes - Resort life with the charm of the old city Convenience and services; - 4 bedrooms - 5 baths - Unfurnished - Size: 2752 square feet - Ladies toilet room - Laundry - dressing room - Living room - Room for servants - Restaurants and shops - gym - Medical center - Children's playground - Parks and recreation area - Restaurants and cafes - Pool - BBQ area - Biking and treadmill - Spa and saunas - Water activity - School and Institute Nearest area; - Al-Sufuh - 1.7 km - Umm Sukheim - 2.2 km - Sada Sufuh - 2.6 km - Auction prospectuses - 2.7 km
Location:
- 10 min to the beach
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah
- 15-20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
- 15 min to Emirates Mall