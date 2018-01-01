  1. Realting.com
  Luxury residence One Crescent Palm with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Luxury residence One Crescent Palm with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€6,19M
;
3
About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security and concierge service, a beach, a yoga and pilates studio, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, a lounge area, a spa center.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 150 meters
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 29 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 45 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
Dubai, UAE

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential complex New apartments in the Golf Green premium residential complex with the richest infrastructure, DAMAC Hills area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€478,181
Residential complex Elitz 3
Dubai, UAE
from
€303,836
Residential complex Lamtara Residence with swimming pools and parks, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,49M
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Dubai, UAE
from
€211,854
Apartment building 4BR | Lamtara | MJL
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,58M
Residential complex Oasis 1
Residential complex Oasis 1
Dubai, UAE
from
€116,261
Area 357–677 m²
2 properties 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Oasis 1 is a residential complex in the modern area of Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. The developer of the project is Reportage Properties. The complex is located in a special place, opposite two main roads, the Northwest Boulevard Road and the Airport Road from the northeast side, as well as two low traffic roads from the southeast and southwest sides at the entrance to Masdar City. Thanks to exceptional amenities, serene views and landscape, the beauty of life is always within reach. Advantages of the complex: - Pool; - Barbecue zone; - Children's playground; - Underground parking; - 24 hour security; - Gardens and parks; - Schools and kindergartens. Location: Residents of the complex can reach Abu Dhabi International Airport in just 2-3 minutes, to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Center — in 10 minutes, and to the Dubai Marina shopping center — in 40 minutes. We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New Amalia Residence with a swimming pool close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Amalia Residence with a swimming pool close to Palm Jumeirah and Downtown, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€219,618
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' pool and a playground, a gym. Completion - December, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Marina - 5 minutes Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 8 minutes Burj Al Arab - 8 minutes Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes International airport - 20 minutes
Residential complex Kiara
Residential complex Kiara
Dubai, UAE
from
€225,158
Area 48 m²
1 property 1
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Kiara is a new high-rise premium residential complex located among the lush greenery of the charming hills of the new Damac Hills district in Dubai, next to the golf course of the international golf club Trump International Dubai, Damac Hills Center and Jebel Ali School. In the immediate vicinity there is all the necessary infrastructure: shops, cafes, restaurants, banks and more. Very convenient accommodation in the quadrangle of Hessa streets, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan and the roads of El Kudra and Emireits allows you to quickly get to the beaches, business center, other areas, Dubai airports and other emirates. Kiara consists of high-rise residential buildings, including luxury apartments: studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, ranging from 37 to 181 square meters. m, with stunning views of the golf course, gardens and parks Damac Hills. All apartments have comfortable layouts, panoramic windows and spacious balconies and terraces, sold finished, with decoration and furniture. Kiara offers its tenants beautiful green areas, pools for adults and children, world-class sports and health facilities, restaurants and cafes, outlets, wi-fi-Internet and satellite TV, playgrounds, barbecue areas, parking spaces, security, etc. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained area with landscape design; - Modern elevators; - Lobby, reception, concierge service; - Swimming pool; - Wellness club; - Gym; - Sauna and hammam; - Restaurants and cafes; - Shopping points; - Playground; - Car parking; - Security and video surveillance. Location: - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to school; - Close to kindergarten; - Prestigious area; - Near the golf course. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
