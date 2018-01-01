Luxury residence One Crescent Palm with around-the-clock security and a spa center, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €225,158

48 m² 1

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Kiara is a new high-rise premium residential complex located among the lush greenery of the charming hills of the new Damac Hills district in Dubai, next to the golf course of the international golf club Trump International Dubai, Damac Hills Center and Jebel Ali School. In the immediate vicinity there is all the necessary infrastructure: shops, cafes, restaurants, banks and more. Very convenient accommodation in the quadrangle of Hessa streets, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan and the roads of El Kudra and Emireits allows you to quickly get to the beaches, business center, other areas, Dubai airports and other emirates. Kiara consists of high-rise residential buildings, including luxury apartments: studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, ranging from 37 to 181 square meters. m, with stunning views of the golf course, gardens and parks Damac Hills. All apartments have comfortable layouts, panoramic windows and spacious balconies and terraces, sold finished, with decoration and furniture. Kiara offers its tenants beautiful green areas, pools for adults and children, world-class sports and health facilities, restaurants and cafes, outlets, wi-fi-Internet and satellite TV, playgrounds, barbecue areas, parking spaces, security, etc. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained area with landscape design; - Modern elevators; - Lobby, reception, concierge service; - Swimming pool; - Wellness club; - Gym; - Sauna and hammam; - Restaurants and cafes; - Shopping points; - Playground; - Car parking; - Security and video surveillance. Location: - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to school; - Close to kindergarten; - Prestigious area; - Near the golf course. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!