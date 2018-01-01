  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence Azure with a swimming pool near schools and shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE

New residence Azure with a swimming pool near schools and shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€282,003
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer functional apartments with balconies and terraces.

Some apartments have private pools.

The residence features a communal swimming pool.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • School - 5 minutes
  • British school - 7 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 7 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | La Cote | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,94M
Apartment building Studio | Beach Oasis | Azizi
Dubai, UAE
from
€149,000
Residential complex LUCE
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,60M
Residential complex Maimoon Gardens
Dubai, UAE
from
€388,675
Residential complex The Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€145,571
You are viewing
New residence Azure with a swimming pool near schools and shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€282,003
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Cloud Tower | Payment Plan
Apartment building 2BR | Cloud Tower | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
from
€303,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Cloud Tower by Tiger Group Payment Plan; Down Payment – 20% During Construction – 40% On Handover – 20% Post Handover – 20% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Furnished BUA; 1,200 Sqft Powder room Built-in-wardrobe Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Leisure & Park Basketball & Tennis court Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Shopping & Supermarket Beach Access For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Dubai, UAE
from
€457,504
Area 24–91 m²
6 properties 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Creek Waters — premium complex from Emaar Properties, located on Creek Island in Dubai Creek Harbor. It features luxurious apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms and eight three-bedroom townhouses. Also on sale is one exclusive two-level penthouse with five bedrooms. The area of residences varies from 70 square meters. m to 761 sq. m. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy not only maximum comfort, but also amazing views of the promenade. The townhouses have spacious rooftop terraces that allow you to enjoy the local landscapes and the bewitching horizon of Dubai. Infrastructure: For residents of the Creek Waters complex, many amenities are provided, including: - infinity pool and spacious terrace for tanning; - play area and pool for children; - observation platforms; - a gym equipped with the latest technology, overlooking the pool; - barbecue area; - An open area for yoga. Location: Creek Waters is located in the southeastern part of Creek Island. Nearby is another award complex from Emaar Properties — Creek Edge. Also nearby is the Ras Al Khor Road, so you can quickly get anywhere in Dubai. For example, in about 15 minutes you can get to Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai and Business Bay. Using the Dubai Creek Harbor Marine Transport Station, you can quickly reach the Dubai Festival City and enjoy a fantastic view of the surroundings. Within a radius of 15 minutes walk from the complex are all the necessary infrastructure for life: - Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbor; - W Mart Supermarket; - Aster Pharmacy 142; - Geant Express, W Mart Supermarket; - Restaurants Next Door Kitchen, Soulgreen Dubai, The Courtyard; - Address Grand Creek Harbor. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best facilities in the UAE for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex New high-rise residence Elegance Tower with a swimming pool and a spa in the heart of Downtown Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence Elegance Tower with a swimming pool and a spa in the heart of Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€807,188
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, a gym, shops, a spa atra and a sauna, a parking. Completion - 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, just a few meters from Business Bay. Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes drive Dubai Mall - 500 meters Burj Khalifa - 1.5 km Sea - 4.5 km Jumeirah Beach - 15 minutes
Realting.com
Go