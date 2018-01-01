Equiti Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security near metro stations, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €280,692

41–148 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with money transfers. Free selection of real estate. Cloud Tower Apartment with 2 bedrooms and an amazing interior design concept. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Cloud Tower — a high-rise project with two towers rises above the horizon with 29 residential floors. This is a chic residential complex from Tiger Properties. The complex offers furnished apartments with exclusive amenities. Cloud Tower — is a great choice when buying real estate in Dubai for both young couples and families with children. This project will also be interesting for investment. The main advantages of the complex: ▪ Apartments of various sizes and configurations; ▪ Residences that will be equipped with chic amenities; ▪ The complex is surrounded by major attractions; ▪ Reasonable and affordable payment plan options; ▪ High-speed elevators; ▪ 24 hour security. The unique location of the complex provides high liquidity and guaranteed payback due to high demand. Annual income 10% - 15% Location Features: ▪ 10 minutes to JBR; ▪ 15 minutes to Palma Jumeirah; ▪ 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates; ▪ 17 minutes to Global Village; ▪ 20 minutes to the Dubai Mall. Plus investing in Cloud Towers: ▪ Return on investment from 6% ▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew ▪ Interest-free installment ▪ Commission 0% ▪ High tenant demand If you are interested in the offer, and you want to see the layout of the apartments, write or call us! We will consult in detail on the object!