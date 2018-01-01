  1. Realting.com
  New residence Pearl House with a swimming pool and a green area, JVC, Dubai, UAE

from €220,762

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with balconies.

The residence features a club, a gym, a roof-top swimming pool, a green area, a parking, a kids' playground.

Completion - middle of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 65-inch Samsung TV
  • 24-inch iMac
  • Bosch appliances
  • Alexa "smart home" technology
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 28 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
