Residential complex Downtown Umm Al Quwain

The New Coastal Downtown of Umm Al Quwain
A landmark waterfront development created in partnership with the UAQ Government, designed to transform the emirate into a vibrant coastal destination for living, tourism, and global investment.
📍 Strategic Location
• Only 45 minutes from Dubai
• Within a 50 km radius of three international airports
• Just 15 minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island — home to the region’s first casino resort
🌿 Master Plan Highlights
• 25 million sq.ft waterfront master development
• 11 km continuous coastline
• 7 km of natural beaches and parks
• 50% of the project dedicated to green & sustainable spaces
• Expected population of 150,000+ residents
🏙️ Three Districts
North Beach – Waterfront living & leisure
Trade Centre – 15M sq.ft Free Zone with its own legal framework
South Beach – Lifestyle, hospitality & entertainment
🏠 Residences
• 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments
• 3 Bedroom Apartments
• 3 Bedroom Duplexes
📅 Project Timeline
Completion: June 2028 – June 2029
💰 Investment Details
• 60 / 40 Payment Plan
• 4% Land Department Fee payable on completion
• Ideal for investors, end users & short-term flippers