Residential complex Downtown Umm Al Quwain

The New Coastal Downtown of Umm Al Quwain

A landmark waterfront development created in partnership with the UAQ Government, designed to transform the emirate into a vibrant coastal destination for living, tourism, and global investment.

📍 Strategic Location

• Only 45 minutes from Dubai

• Within a 50 km radius of three international airports

• Just 15 minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island — home to the region’s first casino resort

🌿 Master Plan Highlights

• 25 million sq.ft waterfront master development

• 11 km continuous coastline

• 7 km of natural beaches and parks

• 50% of the project dedicated to green & sustainable spaces

• Expected population of 150,000+ residents

🏙️ Three Districts

North Beach – Waterfront living & leisure

Trade Centre – 15M sq.ft Free Zone with its own legal framework

South Beach – Lifestyle, hospitality & entertainment

🏠 Residences

• 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments

• 3 Bedroom Apartments

• 3 Bedroom Duplexes

📅 Project Timeline

Completion: June 2028 – June 2029

💰 Investment Details

• 60 / 40 Payment Plan

• 4% Land Department Fee payable on completion

• Ideal for investors, end users & short-term flippers