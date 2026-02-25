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Residential complex Downtown Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$309,000
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15
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ID: 34937
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Umm al-Quwain
  • City
    Umm Al Quwain
  • Address
    Al Mualla Street

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    44

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The New Coastal Downtown of Umm Al Quwain

A landmark waterfront development created in partnership with the UAQ Government, designed to transform the emirate into a vibrant coastal destination for living, tourism, and global investment.

📍 Strategic Location

• Only 45 minutes from Dubai
• Within a 50 km radius of three international airports
• Just 15 minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island — home to the region’s first casino resort

🌿 Master Plan Highlights

25 million sq.ft waterfront master development
11 km continuous coastline
7 km of natural beaches and parks
50% of the project dedicated to green & sustainable spaces
• Expected population of 150,000+ residents

🏙️ Three Districts

North Beach – Waterfront living & leisure
Trade Centre15M sq.ft Free Zone with its own legal framework
South Beach – Lifestyle, hospitality & entertainment

🏠 Residences

1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments
3 Bedroom Apartments
3 Bedroom Duplexes

📅 Project Timeline

Completion: June 2028 – June 2029

💰 Investment Details

60 / 40 Payment Plan
4% Land Department Fee payable on completion
• Ideal for investors, end users & short-term flippers

Location on the map

Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
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Residential complex Downtown Umm Al Quwain
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$309,000
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