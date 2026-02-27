  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

SOBHA SAPPHIRE, BUSINESS BAY
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
Working time
Open now
Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Dilnora Ruzmatova
Dilnora Ruzmatova
Other developers
AYS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT
United Arab Emirates, Dubai
Company's year of foundation 2014
New buildings 1 Residential property 10
AYS Developments Limited is a leading property development company with proven expertise in real estate and lifestyle properties. With significant presence in several key global markets, we have a portfolio of exceptional properties in Russia and Finland. In the UAE, our mission is to create…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go