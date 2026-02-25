Residential complex Sobha Hartland II-master community in 10min from Downtown Dubai

Sobha Hartland II is the closest master community to Downtown Dubai, overlooking Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, and the Downtown skyline 🏙️🌿

Spread across 8 million sq.ft, the community offers:

🏗️ 13 High-Rise Towers – 1 to 4 bedroom apartments

🏡 122 Villas – 5 & 6 bedrooms + 11 exclusive 7-bedroom villas in the heart of the community

💚 1 million sq.ft of landscaped green spaces +10,000 trees

🌊 3 Crystal Lagoons

🎯 40+ World-Class Amenities

🏫 International School, 🕌 3 Mosques, 🏢 Corporate Office, 🛍️ Shopping Centre with retail across podium levels

📅 Handover Timeline:

* Villas: Dec 2025 & 2026

* Riverside Crescent Towers: 2027

* Skyscape Collection: 2028

* Skyvue Residences: 2029

* Skyvue Altier (The Last Launch) – 77 Floors | Burj Khalifa View: June 2030

A fully integrated community where luxury blends with nature — just minutes from Downtown Dubai 🌆✨

Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall-12 mins by car

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary-5 mins

Dubai Creek Harbour-8 mins

Dubai Healthcare City- 8 mins

DXB International Airport-20 mins

DWC Al Maktoum International Airport-35 min



💳 Payment Plan: 60/40

60% during construction

40% on completion