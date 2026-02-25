  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II-master community in 10min from Downtown Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$514,000
;
9
ID: 33298
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    58

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Sobha Hartland II is the closest master community to Downtown Dubai, overlooking Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Creek Harbour, and the Downtown skyline 🏙️🌿

Spread across 8 million sq.ft, the community offers:
🏗️ 13 High-Rise Towers – 1 to 4 bedroom apartments
🏡 122 Villas – 5 & 6 bedrooms + 11 exclusive 7-bedroom villas in the heart of the community
💚 1 million sq.ft of landscaped green spaces +10,000 trees
🌊 3 Crystal Lagoons
🎯 40+ World-Class Amenities
🏫 International School, 🕌 3 Mosques, 🏢 Corporate Office, 🛍️ Shopping Centre with retail across podium levels

📅 Handover Timeline:
* Villas: Dec 2025 & 2026
* Riverside Crescent Towers: 2027
* Skyscape Collection: 2028 
* Skyvue Residences: 2029 
* Skyvue Altier (The Last Launch) – 77 Floors | Burj Khalifa View: June 2030

A fully integrated community where luxury blends with nature — just minutes from Downtown Dubai 🌆✨
Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall-12 mins by car
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary-5  mins
Dubai Creek Harbour-8 mins
Dubai Healthcare City- 8 mins
DXB International Airport-20 mins 
DWC Al Maktoum International Airport-35 min
 

💳 Payment Plan: 60/40
60% during construction 
40% on completion

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Finance

Realting.com
Go
