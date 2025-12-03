Residential complex The Symphony

The Symphony is an architectural plastic by Zaha Hadid Architects and premium comfort from Imtiaz Developments at Meydan Horizon!
The Symphony is a unique residential and commercial complex by Imtiaz Developments, created in collaboration with the legendary Zaha Hadid Architects. The project is located in the strategically important area of Meydan Horizon and is a harmonious combination of architectural exclusivity, premium residences and Grade A office spaces.
Facilities and infrastructure
The Symphony creates a full-fledged lifestyle environment that combines recreation, sports and work processes:
- pool,
- fitness zones,
- Clubhouse for residents,
library and lounge spaces,
- recreation areas and landscaped terraces,
- premises for meetings and negotiations,
- business lounges and workspaces.
This complex supports a modern hybrid lifestyle: live, work and relax in one place.
Location.
The project is located in the promising area of Meydan Horizon, providing quick access to key points of the city:
A few minutes to Downtown Dubai,
- Quick exit to Business Bay,
- convenient connection with Green Line Metro,
It is close to Ras Al Khor and the main highways of Dubai.
The location makes the complex convenient for both living and business.
