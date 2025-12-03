  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex The Symphony

Residential complex The Symphony

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$544,600
;
24
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 33025
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    40

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

The Symphony is an architectural plastic by Zaha Hadid Architects and premium comfort from Imtiaz Developments at Meydan Horizon!

The Symphony is a unique residential and commercial complex by Imtiaz Developments, created in collaboration with the legendary Zaha Hadid Architects. The project is located in the strategically important area of Meydan Horizon and is a harmonious combination of architectural exclusivity, premium residences and Grade A office spaces.

Facilities and infrastructure
The Symphony creates a full-fledged lifestyle environment that combines recreation, sports and work processes:

- pool,
- fitness zones,
- Clubhouse for residents,
library and lounge spaces,
- recreation areas and landscaped terraces,
- premises for meetings and negotiations,
- business lounges and workspaces.

This complex supports a modern hybrid lifestyle: live, work and relax in one place.

Location.
The project is located in the promising area of Meydan Horizon, providing quick access to key points of the city:

A few minutes to Downtown Dubai,
- Quick exit to Business Bay,
- convenient connection with Green Line Metro,
It is close to Ras Al Khor and the main highways of Dubai.

The location makes the complex convenient for both living and business.

Contact now to get a presentation of The Symphony, explore the layouts and choose a residence or commercial space in one of Meydan Horizon’s most architecturally significant projects.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Trinity
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$304,883
Residential complex Living like in Milan / Azizi Milan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$155,014
Residential complex New Ruby Residence with a swimming pool and a clubhouse close to the key highways, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,096
Residential complex Enqlave by Aqasa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,493
Residential complex New Lexington Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Townsquare, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$265,676
You are viewing
Residential complex The Symphony
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$544,600
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Show all Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,170
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the new residential complex A99 in Dubai Land! An excellent option for living and investment! First-class amenities for a comfortable stay! On the shores of the Persian Gulf! Fully furnished kitchen! Installment plan 0%! - cost of 2 bedroom starts from $254,170; - area from 10…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex OAK YARD
Residential complex OAK YARD
Residential complex OAK YARD
Residential complex OAK YARD
Residential complex OAK YARD
Show all Residential complex OAK YARD
Residential complex OAK YARD
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$174,132
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Apartments in a unique complex for living and investment! High yield from 10%! The apartments are fully furnished! Interest-free installments are possible! OAK YARD at JVC! Rental income per month - $1200 All apartments are fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances. Inf…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$451,638
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 64
Area 70–181 m²
16 real estate properties 16
Twin Clouds is a luxury residential complex with 64-storey twin towers designed to provide uninterrupted 360° views of the Burj Khalifa and the center of Dubai. Residences in the complex are customized, with high-end finishes and huge panoramic windows that offer breathtaking views of the wi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
70.0 – 94.9
451,638 – 604,707
Apartment 2 rooms
117.8 – 130.4
639,593 – 802,641
Apartment 3 rooms
174.4 – 180.5
985,530 – 1,02M
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications