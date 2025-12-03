Residential complex Binghatti Cullinan

Binghatti Cullinan is a luxury multifunctional project from Binghatti in Al Jaddaf.
Binghatti Cullinan is a luxury multifunctional project from Binghatti, located in the prestigious community of Al Jaddaf. The complex includes an underground level, ground floor, four podium levels, fourteen residential floors and a roof.
Infrastructure of Binghatti Cullinan complex:
- Pool for rest and swimming;
- Equipped gym;
- Sports area for active activities;
- Rest and social areas where residents can enjoy peace and comfort
- Underground parking and safe access to the area.
Location and transport accessibility:
Binghatti Cullinan is located in Al Jaddaf, just 5 minutes from Wasl Club, 8 minutes from Wafi Mall, and 10 minutes from Festival City Center, The Dubai Mall, DXB Airport and Museum of the Future. This location provides convenient access to trade, cultural and transport facilities of the city.
