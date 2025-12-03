Residential complex Binghatti Cullinan

  1. Realting.com
Binghatti Cullinan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$232,300
20
ID: 33009
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Binghatti Cullinan is a luxury multifunctional project from Binghatti in Al Jaddaf.

Binghatti Cullinan is a luxury multifunctional project from Binghatti, located in the prestigious community of Al Jaddaf. The complex includes an underground level, ground floor, four podium levels, fourteen residential floors and a roof.

Infrastructure of Binghatti Cullinan complex:
- Pool for rest and swimming;
- Equipped gym;
- Sports area for active activities;
- Rest and social areas where residents can enjoy peace and comfort
- Underground parking and safe access to the area.

Location and transport accessibility:
Binghatti Cullinan is located in Al Jaddaf, just 5 minutes from Wasl Club, 8 minutes from Wafi Mall, and 10 minutes from Festival City Center, The Dubai Mall, DXB Airport and Museum of the Future. This location provides convenient access to trade, cultural and transport facilities of the city.

Contact us for advice and arranging views of this exclusive apartment and commercial space in Binghatti Cullinan.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
