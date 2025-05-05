  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New unique complex of villas The Wilds (Ravenna Residences Villa) with wildlife sanctuaries and a spa center, South of Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New unique complex of villas The Wilds (Ravenna Residences Villa) with wildlife sanctuaries and a spa center, South of Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,59M
14/04/2025
$2,57M
13/04/2025
$2,57M
12/04/2025
$2,58M
11/04/2025
$2,64M
10/04/2025
$2,65M
09/04/2025
$2,66M
08/04/2025
$2,66M
06/04/2025
$2,66M
05/04/2025
$2,64M
04/04/2025
$2,67M
03/04/2025
$2,70M
02/04/2025
$2,70M
01/04/2025
$2,69M
30/03/2025
$2,68M
29/03/2025
$2,70M
28/03/2025
$2,71M
27/03/2025
$2,70M
26/03/2025
$2,70M
25/03/2025
$2,69M
24/03/2025
$2,68M
;
9
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25182
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2429537
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to The Wilds - the unique residential project, which combines comfort of modern life with pristine nature. Here, among lush greenery and picturesque landscapes, there is a collection of luxury villas, ideal for those, who appreciate seclusion. The project will have the unique landscaping, consisting of lush green areas, to give the residents an opportunity to live in the midst of nature, enjoying silence and fresh air, without leaving the dynamic megapolis.

The Wilds includes elegant villas Cassia and Ravenna Residences with three, four and five bedrooms. The spacious residences are notable for their thought-out architecture, modern interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows, which fill houses with natural light. The villas are on large plots, ensuring seclusion and private space. Outdoor terraces, private gardens and wonderful views of natural parks make this project the embodiment of serenity and coziness. In the territory of The Wilds, there is extensive infrastructure, including a spa center, a wellness club, swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts, bird and star watching areas, yoga and meditation areas, as well as an organic farm market.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • central park
  • wildlife sanctuaries for wildlife exploring
  • walking trails and bike tracks
  • kids' play areas and adventure grounds
  • wellness club
  • basketball court
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • modern gym
  • yoga studio
  • spa center
  • organic farm market
  • electric vehicle charging stations
  • exclusive The Nest Signature Pavilion (interaction with nature center)
  • outdoor spaces for barbecue and meeting with friends

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan (65/35)

Features of the flats

Fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 25 minutes away from Dubai Airport and Dubai Mall.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building S Tower by Sobha
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$14,97M
Apartment building Oxford Iman
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$201,428
Residential complex Stonehenge 1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$141,862
Apartment building La Residenza Dalands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$308,928
Residential complex Reeman Living
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$177,147
You are viewing
Residential complex New unique complex of villas The Wilds (Ravenna Residences Villa) with wildlife sanctuaries and a spa center, South of Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,59M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments Izzzi Life with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Complex of serviced apartments Izzzi Life with a swimming pool and a co-working area, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,838
Imagine living in a cozy and modern hotel apartment complex located in one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai - Jumeirah Village Circle. The five-storey Izzzi Life Mint complex offers 115 elegant apartments for purchase, ideal for single people and couples, as well as for families with child…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex BINGHATTI HILLS
Residential complex BINGHATTI HILLS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,755
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–125 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Inspired by natural landscapes, Binghatti Hills seeks to encapsulate the peaceful essence of sweeping hillsides, crafting an architectural marvel that radiates tranquility and serves as an oasis from the hustle and bustle of city living, giving the residents the opportunity of living a commu…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Residential complex with terrace and swimming pool, on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, in the popular area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential complex with terrace and swimming pool, on the shores of the Dubai Water Canal, in the popular area of Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$353,483
Modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The residential complex is a 17-storey building with terraces overlooking the city. The apartments are equipped with furniture and appliances. The complex has a separate floor with recreational facilities: swimming pools, playground, lounge areas. Locati…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications