Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina

Sobha Central – The New Landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road🌟

Sobha Realty is creating an iconic mixed-use community on a prime 405,000 sq.ft. land parcel, blending luxury residences, retail, offices, and world-class amenities. The community that has integrated shopping center inside the complex itself.

🏙 Project Highlights:

6 Iconic Towers | 24 Lifestyle Amenities

160,000 sq.ft. shopping centre inside the community

the Mirage – 80 floors - December 2030

the Pinnacle, Mix use tower – 107 floors (tallest and latest launch )- December 2030

The Horizon – 75 floors-Dec 2029

The Eden – 70 floors-Dec 2029

The Serene – 65 floors-Dec 2029

The Tranquil – 60 floors-Dec 2029

14-Level Podium dedicated to parking, amenities and a shopping center

✨ Residences from 1 to 3 bedroom apartments with the panoramic view to Dubai Marina, Sea, Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, JLT and amenities, Uptown Dubai, Arabian Sea, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Hills.

Premium layouts with breathtaking views

Retails and offices also available for investing

🚗 Connectivity:

Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road

5 mins → Bluewaters, JBR & Marina

10 mins → Palm Jumeirah

5 mins → Closest hospital

20 mins → Al Maktoum Airport (largest in GCC)

Payment Plan: 60/40

60% During the construction

40% on completion