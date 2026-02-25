  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina

Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$488,000
11
ID: 34034
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Nakheel Harbour & Tower (~ 700 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    60

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Sobha Central – The New Landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road🌟

Sobha Realty is creating an iconic mixed-use community on a prime 405,000 sq.ft. land parcel, blending luxury residences, retail, offices, and world-class amenities. The community that has integrated shopping center inside the complex itself.

🏙 Project Highlights:
6 Iconic Towers | 24 Lifestyle Amenities
160,000 sq.ft. shopping centre inside the community
the Mirage – 80 floors - December 2030
the Pinnacle, Mix use tower – 107 floors (tallest and latest launch )- December 2030
The Horizon – 75 floors-Dec 2029
The Eden – 70 floors-Dec 2029
The Serene – 65 floors-Dec 2029
The Tranquil – 60 floors-Dec 2029
14-Level Podium dedicated to parking, amenities and a shopping center

✨ Residences from 1 to 3 bedroom apartments with the panoramic view to Dubai Marina, Sea, Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, JLT and amenities, Uptown Dubai, Arabian Sea, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Hills.
Premium layouts with breathtaking views
Retails and offices also available for investing

🚗 Connectivity:
Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road
5 mins → Bluewaters, JBR & Marina
10 mins → Palm Jumeirah
5 mins → Closest hospital
20 mins → Al Maktoum Airport (largest in GCC)

Payment Plan: 60/40
60% During the construction 
40% on completion

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

