Residential complex Sobha Central-next to Dubai Marina

Sobha Central – The New Landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road🌟
Sobha Realty is creating an iconic mixed-use community on a prime 405,000 sq.ft. land parcel, blending luxury residences, retail, offices, and world-class amenities. The community that has integrated shopping center inside the complex itself.
🏙 Project Highlights:
6 Iconic Towers | 24 Lifestyle Amenities
160,000 sq.ft. shopping centre inside the community
the Mirage – 80 floors - December 2030
the Pinnacle, Mix use tower – 107 floors (tallest and latest launch )- December 2030
The Horizon – 75 floors-Dec 2029
The Eden – 70 floors-Dec 2029
The Serene – 65 floors-Dec 2029
The Tranquil – 60 floors-Dec 2029
14-Level Podium dedicated to parking, amenities and a shopping center
✨ Residences from 1 to 3 bedroom apartments with the panoramic view to Dubai Marina, Sea, Bluewaters, Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali, JLT and amenities, Uptown Dubai, Arabian Sea, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Hills.
Premium layouts with breathtaking views
Retails and offices also available for investing
🚗 Connectivity:
Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road
5 mins → Bluewaters, JBR & Marina
10 mins → Palm Jumeirah
5 mins → Closest hospital
20 mins → Al Maktoum Airport (largest in GCC)
Payment Plan: 60/40
60% During the construction
40% on completion