Residential complex New complex of villas Siniya Island with a private beach and a golf course, Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, Dubai, UAE

Siniya Island Villas on Sobha Siniya Island is a place where pristine nature and luxury merge to create an unrivaled atmosphere of coziness and comfort. Imagine yourself basking in the sun, feeling the warm sand under your feet and diving into the crystal clear azure waters that seem to beckon you into their embrace. This project offers luxurious fully furnished villas with 4-6 bedrooms, with breathtaking views of the manicured golf course and sparkling sea beach. Here you will find everything you need for a complete vacation: from active water sports to peaceful walks along a secluded beach. Every day here turns into a holiday - enjoy various activities or simply relax surrounded by natural beauty. A large and beautifully designed 1.7 km long bridge connects the island to the city, providing easy access to the best benefits of civilization, leaving aside the noise of the metropolis. This is an ideal place for both frequent and spontaneous weekend trips. You can easily move between the city and your new home, enjoying the picturesque views along the way.

The community at Sobha Siniya Island is a place where luxury meets relaxation. You will have a unique opportunity to be part of an active life, where friendships are strengthened on the green golf course or during a weekend together by the sea. Here, among the warm sea waves and bright sunsets, every moment becomes part of your story. Imagine a morning when you walk with your children along the beach, collecting shells, or enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner with the sounds of the sea. Each day will bring you new unforgettable emotions and impressions that will remain in your heart for a lifetime.

Do not miss the opportunity to be part of this incredible place, where each morning begins with the embrace of the sea and the quiet whisper of the wind. Various water sports are available to you: from snorkeling to kitesurfing, which will bring you a supply of adrenaline and new impressions.

Extra opportunities

Instalments - 60/40:

10% – upon booking;

10% – 1st payment 3 months after booking;

10% – 2nd payment one year after booking;

10% – 3rd payment 15 months after booking;

10% – 4th payment 2 years after booking;

10% – 5th payment 30 months after booking;

40% – at the time of project delivery (Q4 2027).

Close proximity to the sea;

Private beaches with white sand;

Golf course;

Wide range of property types

Sobha Siniya Island awaits just a 50 minute drive from Dubai or 30 minutes from Sharjah and 10 minutes from Al Marjan Island.