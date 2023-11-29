Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine

5 properties total found
Established business with mountain view in Turia Pasika, Ukraine
Established business with mountain view
Turia Pasika, Ukraine
Area 18 000 m²
Active tubing park (Dream Park Carpathians) A land plot of 1.8 hectares 900 meters from t…
€299,834
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
The complex is located 250 meters above sea level on the northern slope of Mount Krikhaya in…
€1,14M
Established business in Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Established business
Zakarpattia Oblast, Ukraine
Area 1 000 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Ski Resort 'Polianski.ua' is on sale and awaits a new owner to celebrate the cold season ski…
€1,54M
Commercial in Svaliavka, Ukraine
Commercial
Svaliavka, Ukraine
Area 2 618 m²
€908,587
Shop in Uzhhorod, Ukraine
Shop
Uzhhorod, Ukraine
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
& nbsp ; & nbsp; & nbsp; The room of the store-cafe is a separate building, recently buil…
€350,000
