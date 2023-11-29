Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Velykodolynske Settlement Council, Ukraine

10 properties total found
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
€40,886
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
€29,983
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€118,116
6 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/2
15194 Selling a 2-story house with a euro repair and furniture in the v…
€53,607
2 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
2 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
11418 House for sale in the Great Valley, near Odessa. Life condition. …
€10,903
2 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
2 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
11415 We offer a house for sale in the Great Valley. In the territory o…
€13,629
8 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
8 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
10461. . . We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the street Shevchenko…
€99,945
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
10376. . . For sale 2 - x floor house in the village. Great Valley. The…
€25,440
5 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
5 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 6931 Selling 2 - x floor house in the Great Valley. 3 level, total ar…
€50,881
6 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
6 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 3629. . . Selling a house in the Great Valley on the street. Gorky. T…
€66,327
