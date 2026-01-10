Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Usativska silska gromada, Ukraine

17 properties total found
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
$130,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
$90,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
$95,000
House 10 rooms in Usatove, Ukraine
House 10 rooms
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 246 m²
Floor 1/2
$95,000
2 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
2 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
$32,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/2
$370,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
$145,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
$98,000
2 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
2 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
$35,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/1
$98,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
22435 I will sell a 2-storey house, new construction, in Usatovo. The total area is 145 sq.m…
$46,500
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 435 m²
Floor 1/2
14601 Sale of a 2-storey house with land. The house is equipped with all the necessary equip…
$85,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
29463 I will sell a house in the center of Usatovo. Total area of 69 sq.m. Living condition.…
$44,000
5 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
5 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 242 m²
Floor 1/2
15327 I will sell a 2-storey house in the town of Usatovo. It consists of 5 separate rooms, …
$87,000
4 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
4 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/2
29668 New two-storey house for sale in the center of Usatovo. Total area of 124 sq.m. Planne…
$90,000
3 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
3 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
24390 I will sell a house in Usatovo. Total area of 75 sq.m. Major repairs have been carried…
$100,000
6 room house in Usatove, Ukraine
6 room house
Usatove, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
14752 Sale of a plot - 10 hectares in the area of the Kleebrücke. There is a three-story ho…
$55,000
