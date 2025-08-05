Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Pechenizhyn Settlement Hromada
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Pechenizhyn Settlement Hromada, Ukraine

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Historic Hotel Project with Healing Spring in Sloboda in Kolomyia Raion, Ukraine
Historic Hotel Project with Healing Spring in Sloboda
Kolomyia Raion, Ukraine
Rooms 40
Area 2 450 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale a hotel complex located in a promising tourist region of Ivano-Frankivsk o…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go