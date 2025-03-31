Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Ovidiopol Settlement Council
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ovidiopol Settlement Council, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ovidiopol Settlement Council, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ovidiopol Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/7
29382 The apartment is located in a new building with a closed guarded territory, video surv…
$23,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ovidiopol Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ovidiopol Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 12/25
30868. Selling a double apartment in the LCD Poseidon! 🔹 Stan: VID BUDVELNIKIV - the can be …
$68,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ovidiopol Settlement Council, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes