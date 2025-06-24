Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Urban Hromada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Odesa
4939
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 13/20
The sea in the palm of your hand. Odessa A gorgeous two-room apartment with a direct sea…
$190,357
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 bedroom apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 15/23
Three -room apartment, general pl. 141 m2. Kitchen -Stolovaya, 25 m2 Floor 15 of 23 Pla…
$350,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 bedroom apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
On sale an apartment with a copyright project in the residential complex Gagarin Plaza. R…
$170,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 bedroom apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/9
Beautiful species 3-room apartment is located in the elite LCD Costa Fontana on the Montansk…
$277,777
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 bedroom apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 25/25
48 Pearl expensive high -quality repair floor - 25 The total area is 48 m ² + 12 m …
$115,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
4 bedroom apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 11/18
A chic apartment for the family, stylish quality repairs, everything is very expensive, made…
$270,000
Leave a request

Property types in Odesa Urban Hromada

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go