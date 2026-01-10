Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Nerubajska silska gromada, Ukraine

31 property total found
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
$52,500
2 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
2 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
$70,000
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
$90,000
AdriastarAdriastar
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
$76,000
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
$30,000
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
$85,000
AtlantaAtlanta
8 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
8 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
$130,000
7 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
7 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
$135,000
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
$110,000
CultureCulture
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
$76,000
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
$57,000
3 room house in Velyka Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Velyka Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
$95,000
4 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
4 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$26,000
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
$85,000
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$38,000
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
$62,000
2 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
2 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
$75,000
3 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
3 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
8936. . . We offer for sale 2 - x floor house in Altestovo. The total area of 55 sq.m. Desig…
$13,500
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
$50,000
5 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
5 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/3
23,000. I will sell a 3-storey house near the city in the silence of the forest-steppe zone …
$390,000
2 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
2 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
24572 I will sell a new 2-storey house 20 minutes drive from Odessa. Total area of 120 sq.m.…
$67,000
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
24862 I will sell the house on the street. Total area of 56 sq.m. Residential condition, but…
$23,000
4 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
4 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 5704 We offer for sale 3 - x a storey house near the estuary . The total area of 150 sq.m.…
$50,000
House 12 rooms in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
House 12 rooms
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/2
26545 I will sell a 2-storey house on the street. Total area of 520 sq.m. Planned for 12 roo…
$179,000
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/2
15058 Selling a 2-story house in the village of Nerubaiskoe. The sea is nearby and the Hajib…
$35,000
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
22562 New 2-storey house for sale, 2023 years of construction. Total area of 122 sq.m. Moder…
$100,000
4 room house in Altestove, Ukraine
4 room house
Altestove, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
15494 I will sell a cozy house on the banks of the Hajibey estuary and near the pine forest.…
$45,000
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
22100 New extraordinary house in the area of NATI / Nerubayskoe. The house was built for its…
$80,000
5 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
5 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
12986 A two-story house in p. Is offered for sale. Nerubaisky. The yard is lined with fl…
$170,000
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
24606 I will sell a capital two-storey house in the center of Nerubaysky. The house is built…
$100,000
Properties features in Nerubajska silska gromada, Ukraine

