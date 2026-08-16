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Сommercial property in Koblivska silska gromada, Ukraine

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2 properties total found
Other 8 110 m² in Kobleve, Ukraine
Other 8 110 m²
Kobleve, Ukraine
Area 8 110 m²
I'd like to ask you to celebrate with a unique humility come to the stylish parties of the d…
$4,00M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 3 800 m² in Kobleve, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 800 m²
Kobleve, Ukraine
Area 3 800 m²
1286. We offer for sale a new 4-storey hotel in Koblevo on the street. Neptune. The total ar…
$1,50M
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