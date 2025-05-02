Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Karolino Bugazka silska gromada
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Karolino Bugazka silska gromada, Ukraine

Zatoka
3
11 properties total found
3 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
24754 Selling a 2-storey house in Karolino-Bugaz on the seashore. Total area 100 sq.m. Layou…
$115,000
6 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
6 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
10247 I will sell a house with a plot in Carolina - Bugaz. On the ground floor: living room…
$205,000
3 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
27451...For sale house 140 sq.m in good condition with a plot of 8.7 acres. For the plot Sta…
$70,000
9 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2816. Offered for sale house by sea in a pos. Carolina - Bugaz. The total area of 370 sq.m…
$240,000
House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
10499 . . . On sale part of the house in the village. Zatok by the very seashore. The total …
$18,000
House 15 rooms in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House 15 rooms
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 15
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/4
15887 I will sell a 4-story house on the seashore, between the sea and the estuary for the d…
$400,000
3 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2562. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$30,000
4 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
4 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
15879 I will sell a 2-storey house by the sea with a plot of 7 acres. The main house witho…
$250,000
1 room apartment in Zatoka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 7/11
26162 Selling a 1-room apartment in Zatoka. First line. Direct view of the sea. High-qualit…
$25,000
7 room house in Zatoka, Ukraine
7 room house
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
14180. I will sell a 2-story house in the village of Zatok near the sea. 7 separate rooms, k…
$145,000
4 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
4 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
19752. Winter cottage-dacha in Karolino-Bugaz with sea view is for sale. Two large terraces,…
$105,000
