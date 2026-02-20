Houses for sale in Karolino Bugazka silska gromada, Ukraine

Show property on map Show properties list
6 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
6 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
10247 I will sell a house with a plot in Carolina - Bugaz. On the ground floor: living room…
$205,000
7 room house in Zatoka, Ukraine
7 room house
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
14180. I will sell a 2-story house in the village of Zatok near the sea. 7 separate rooms, k…
$145,000
9 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
9 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2816. Offered for sale house by sea in a pos. Carolina - Bugaz. The total area of 370 sq.m…
$240,000
3 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
3 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2562. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$30,000
4 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
4 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
19752. For sale a winter cottage on Carolina Bugaz with sea views. Two large terraces, a gar…
$105,000
5 room house in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
5 room house
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
$90,000
House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
10499 . . . On sale part of the house in the village. Zatok by the very seashore. The total …
$18,000
House 15 rooms in Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
House 15 rooms
Karolino-Buhaz, Ukraine
Rooms 15
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1/4
15887 I will sell a 4-story house on the seashore, between the sea and the estuary for the d…
$400,000
