Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Chornomorske
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Chornomorske, Ukraine

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room house in Chornomorske, Ukraine
6 room house
Chornomorske, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/2
15933 I will sell a 2-storey house near the sea on a plot of 10 acres. The house is fully fu…
$250,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes