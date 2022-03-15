  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Apartamenty 2 1 na etape stroitelstva v zhivopisnom Avsallare

Apartamenty 2 1 na etape stroitelstva v zhivopisnom Avsallare

Incekum, Turkey
from
€175,000
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Incekum, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Residential quarter Ultra-luxurious residence in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€129,000
Our company want to offer you a new project which located in Oba. This complex consist of 1 block with 5 floors. Each floor has 8 apartments. Completion date - 15.03.2022 Entirely seaview project offers 1-room, 2-room and 4-room penthouse options. With privileges such as its own underpass to the sea and beach club, the project is very much ahead of others in the area, providing you with the comfort and security to enjoy the Mediterranean. With personal concierge ser- vices included, the project offers a privileged life to its residents with 24-hour front desk, home delivery and assistant services. Front desk, Concierge, Business Room, Library, Fitness Room, Spa Center, Open – Closed Garage, Open – Closed and Kids Pools, Kids' Playroom, Hobby Room, Cinema and boxes   Our projects promises its investors an ultra-luxurious life in Alanya. We are inviting you to own a residence to both enjoy its sea front location in Alanya, along with its unique sea view and to seize opportunities of living and investing.All residences in our project, which will receive special interior decoration support for each residence owner,will be delivered with AC and furniture. All decoration changes, which are to be carried out following the architecturalproject, are to be offered free of charge to the investors by our company.   1-  100 % CASH : 5% DISCOUNT 2-  30 % CASH , 70% INSTALLMENT UNTİLL MARCH 2022. 3-  50% CASH, 50% END OF THE PROJECT: 2% DISCOUNT 4-  20% CASH, 30% IN 6 MONHTS, 50% END OF THE PROJECT.
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey
Sincan, Turkey
from
€278,151
Agency: TRANIO
We offer full-service apartments with a view of the forest, the lake and the valley. The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a roof-top terrace, concierge service, a cafe, a spa area, a fitness center, a yoga and pilates studio, a sauna and a massage room, a garden, a parking, around-the-clock security, a club. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Kitchen appliances Satellite TV Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a central area, near all necessary infrastructure. Forest - 3 km Lake - 7 km International airport - 45 km
Residential complex JASMINE BOUTIQUE LIFE
Residential complex JASMINE BOUTIQUE LIFE
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€68,066
Completion date: 2023
Apartments on the Mediterranean coast. Premium residential complex with a popular location in the Avsallar area. With a large landscaped area of 1730 sq.m. And the cleanest air. The complex has a different infrastructure that creates a comfortable permanent residence and attractiveness for investments: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a steam bath, a gym, a playground, a cinema, a barbecue area. Apartments with layouts: 1 + 1, 2 sq.m. ). All apartments are furnished, kitchen furniture and plumbing. With a minimum initial contribution of 30%. The apartments have panoramic windows with stunning views of the picturesque nature. Near the complex there are cafes, restaurants, bars, clubs, a market in the city center, shops. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
