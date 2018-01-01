Novyy kompleks na poberezhe zaliva Morfu - Severnyy Kipr

  1. Realting.com
Avanos, Turkey
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Guzelürt (Morf) area – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 35 to 105 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Guzelurt or Morfu – the fruit paradise of Northern Cyprus. The very name of the village, translated from Turkish, is interpreted as « beautiful garden ». Here the most delicious oranges, tangerines, grapefruits, lemons, strawberries, dates, grapes are grown, and most of the crop is exported. The visiting city is almost at any time of the year, tourists have the opportunity to enjoy fresh seasonal fruits at an affordable price. In July-August, Guzelurt turns into a real citrus empire: the city hosts the Orange Festival, which brings together not only local, but also tourists from all over the world. The paradox of Guzelurt is that, being a quiet and peaceful place, he can offer a varied and exciting program for travel and leisure. Here there is its underground city, many caves and nature reserves. Also a 40-minute drive is the Trodos ski resort. Do not forget about the beautiful sea coast of this region. Sand on the beaches of Guzelurt is of volcanic origin (as in the Canaries) and, according to local researchers, has a healing effect on the human body. In some parts of the coast there are often waves that attract surfing enthusiasts from around the world. Real estate in Guzelurt is built mainly by the sea, while the old housing stock is distant from it. In this region, you can buy excellent options with sea views and very close to beaches at a bargain price.
