  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Kagithane
  4. Apartment in a new building Manzara İstanbul

Apartment in a new building Manzara İstanbul

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$283,447
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 39639
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

Manzara İstanbul is a modern residential project offering premium apartments in Kagithane Istanbul near the prestigious Hamidiye district. The project features stunning Belgrad Forest views and quick access to Vadi Istanbul, metro lines, shopping centers, and major transportation routes.

Manzara İstanbul combines luxury living with strong investment potential through flexible payment plans, modern architecture, and high-demand location advantages. The project includes an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, and children’s playgrounds, making it ideal for families and international investors seeking Turkish citizenship opportunities.

Project Features:

  • Prime Location: Located in central Kagithane near Istanbul’s key destinations.
  • Forest Views: Beautiful panoramic views of Belgrad Forest.
  • Excellent Connectivity: Minutes from metro stations and highways.
  • Multiple Apartment Types: 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 layouts available.
  • Luxury Amenities: Indoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center.
  • Private Parking: Dedicated parking spaces registered on title deeds.
  • Flexible Payment Plans: Installments available up to 48 months.
  • High Investment Value: Strong rental demand in Kagithane.
  • Airport Accessibility: Easy access to Istanbul and Sabiha airports.
  • Modern Lifestyle: Contemporary architecture with family-friendly facilities.

Why invest in this project?

  • Manzara İstanbul offers a strategic location, natural surroundings, and high investment value in one of Istanbul’s fastest-growing districts. The project is ideal for modern living and long-term real estate investment.
  • This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
  • This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Spacious apartments in residential complex with swimming pool and gym, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$110,698
Residential quarter Two-bedroom apartment on the popular building in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$185,785
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, around-the-clock security and a picturesque view, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$261,799
Residential complex 2024 CİTY PROJECT İN BEYLIKDUZU
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$250,000
Residential complex Apartments in the Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
$177,677
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Manzara İstanbul
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$283,447
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Hayat Flora
Apartment building Hayat Flora
Apartment building Hayat Flora
Apartment building Hayat Flora
Apartment building Hayat Flora
Show all Apartment building Hayat Flora
Apartment building Hayat Flora
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
Hayat Flora is a premium residential project in Küçükçekmece, Istanbul, offering 1+1 to 4+1 and duplex apartments. It combines modern comfort with 70% green space and lake or sea views. Hayat Flora features top amenities, easy metro access, and retail zones on-site. Backed by major develo…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Show all Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Residential complex Real estate in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$157,076
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Недвижимость в Мамхутларе: квартира от застройщика Махмутлар находится в 12 км на восток от Алании, между районами Каргыджак и Кестель. Первые 500-600 м от моря – это равнина с плотной городской застройкой не более 12 этажей, здесь сосредоточена основанная городская инфраструктура, развле…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Leave a request
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Show all Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Apartment building Sea-View Residence Apartments Near the Metro in İzmir Konak
Konak, Turkey
from
$824,860
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 32
Apartments in a Residence Building in İzmir Konak Near the Metro and the Sea Konak is known as the financial center of İzmir with its busy commercial activities along with its central location. Situated in the center of İzmir, Turkey; Konak offers easy access means to any point in the city. …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications