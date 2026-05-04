Apartment in a new building Manzara İstanbul

Manzara İstanbul is a modern residential project offering premium apartments in Kagithane Istanbul near the prestigious Hamidiye district. The project features stunning Belgrad Forest views and quick access to Vadi Istanbul, metro lines, shopping centers, and major transportation routes.
Manzara İstanbul combines luxury living with strong investment potential through flexible payment plans, modern architecture, and high-demand location advantages. The project includes an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, and children’s playgrounds, making it ideal for families and international investors seeking Turkish citizenship opportunities.
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