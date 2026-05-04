Apartment in a new building Manzara İstanbul

Manzara İstanbul is a modern residential project offering premium apartments in Kagithane Istanbul near the prestigious Hamidiye district. The project features stunning Belgrad Forest views and quick access to Vadi Istanbul, metro lines, shopping centers, and major transportation routes.

Manzara İstanbul combines luxury living with strong investment potential through flexible payment plans, modern architecture, and high-demand location advantages. The project includes an indoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, and children’s playgrounds, making it ideal for families and international investors seeking Turkish citizenship opportunities.

Project Features:

Prime Location : Located in central Kagithane near Istanbul’s key destinations.

: Located in central Kagithane near Istanbul’s key destinations. Forest Views : Beautiful panoramic views of Belgrad Forest.

: Beautiful panoramic views of Belgrad Forest. Excellent Connectivity : Minutes from metro stations and highways.

: Minutes from metro stations and highways. Multiple Apartment Types : 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 layouts available.

: 1+1, 2+1, and 3+1 layouts available. Luxury Amenities : Indoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center.

: Indoor swimming pool, sauna, and fitness center. Private Parking : Dedicated parking spaces registered on title deeds.

: Dedicated parking spaces registered on title deeds. Flexible Payment Plans : Installments available up to 48 months.

: Installments available up to 48 months. High Investment Value : Strong rental demand in Kagithane.

: Strong rental demand in Kagithane. Airport Accessibility : Easy access to Istanbul and Sabiha airports.

: Easy access to Istanbul and Sabiha airports. Modern Lifestyle: Contemporary architecture with family-friendly facilities.

Why invest in this project?