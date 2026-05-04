Apartment in a new building Galleria Residence

Strategic Location & Boutique Concept

Galleria Residence is a boutique residential project located in Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s fastest-transforming districts and a rising hub for both residential living and real estate investment. The project consists of a single modern building with only 44 apartments, creating an exclusive and low-density environment ideal for buyers seeking privacy and long-term value. Designed with landscape-oriented layouts and efficient interior planning, Galleria Residence offers well-balanced living spaces that combine functionality with contemporary architectural character in the heart of Istanbul’s European side.

Connectivity & Investment Potential in Kağıthane

Positioned strategically between Levent, Maslak, and the central business axis, Galleria Residence Kağıthane benefits from immediate access to E5 and TEM highways, Kağıthane Metro, and major commercial centers such as Axis and Kanyon malls. This strong connectivity enhances both daily convenience and rental demand, making the project attractive for investors targeting stable returns in Istanbul property. The district’s ongoing urban regeneration directly supports capital appreciation, reinforcing the project’s position within the competitive Istanbul real estate market.

Lifestyle Amenities & Cultural Identity

Beyond location, Galleria Residence offers lifestyle-driven amenities including private parking for each apartment, 24/7 security systems, a fully equipped fitness center with TRX training equipment, and a communal outdoor BBQ terrace designed for social interaction. A unique cultural element is the integrated art gallery and workshop space supporting emerging artists, adding identity and community value to the project. These features collectively position Galleria Residence as a refined residential opportunity for end users and investors seeking boutique apartments for sale in Kağıthane, Istanbul.

Galleria Residence is a boutique residential project in Kağıthane, consisting of 44 apartments in a single modern building, designed with landscape-oriented layouts and efficient living spaces.

Galleria Residence blends contemporary urban living with cultural and social elements, offering private parking, fitness facilities, and strong connectivity to Levent, Maslak, and major transport lines.

10 Specific Advantages of Galleria Residence