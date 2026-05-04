Apartment in a new building Orman Istanbul

Orman Istanbul Kağıthane Forest-View Family Apartments in Central Istanbul

Orman Istanbul introduces a rare residential concept that prioritizes nature without compromising central city access. By dedicating the majority of its land to green landscapes, the project creates a calm, breathable living environment within Kağıthane, an area traditionally associated with dense urban development. This forest-inspired approach supports physical well-being, visual comfort, and a stronger connection between residents and their surroundings.

The project’s multi-stage, low-density planning enhances privacy and long-term livability. Spacious apartment layouts are designed to accommodate family life, while panoramic forest views add a sense of openness rarely found in central Istanbul. Social and wellness facilities are integrated thoughtfully, allowing residents to enjoy an active yet relaxed lifestyle without leaving the project.

From an investment perspective, Orman Istanbul benefits from its positioning at the intersection of urban transformation and natural preservation. Kağıthane continues to attract infrastructure investment and residential demand, while projects offering large green ratios remain limited. This combination supports stable value retention and long-term desirability among end users seeking quality living close to business districts and major transport corridors.

Orman Istanbul is a multi-stage residential project in Kağıthane built on 20,000 m², where 75% of the land is dedicated to landscaped green areas, creating a forest-inspired urban living concept.

Orman Istanbul offers spacious 2+1 to 4+1 apartments with full social facilities, forest views, and strong highway access, balancing central city life with natural surroundings.

10 Specific Advantages of Orman Istanbul