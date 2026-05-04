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Apartment in a new building Orman Istanbul

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$520,000
;
3
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ID: 39614
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

Orman Istanbul Kağıthane Forest-View Family Apartments in Central Istanbul

Orman Istanbul introduces a rare residential concept that prioritizes nature without compromising central city access. By dedicating the majority of its land to green landscapes, the project creates a calm, breathable living environment within Kağıthane, an area traditionally associated with dense urban development. This forest-inspired approach supports physical well-being, visual comfort, and a stronger connection between residents and their surroundings.

The project’s multi-stage, low-density planning enhances privacy and long-term livability. Spacious apartment layouts are designed to accommodate family life, while panoramic forest views add a sense of openness rarely found in central Istanbul. Social and wellness facilities are integrated thoughtfully, allowing residents to enjoy an active yet relaxed lifestyle without leaving the project.

From an investment perspective, Orman Istanbul benefits from its positioning at the intersection of urban transformation and natural preservation. Kağıthane continues to attract infrastructure investment and residential demand, while projects offering large green ratios remain limited. This combination supports stable value retention and long-term desirability among end users seeking quality living close to business districts and major transport corridors.

Orman Istanbul is a multi-stage residential project in Kağıthane built on 20,000 m², where 75% of the land is dedicated to landscaped green areas, creating a forest-inspired urban living concept.

Orman Istanbul offers spacious 2+1 to 4+1 apartments with full social facilities, forest views, and strong highway access, balancing central city life with natural surroundings.

10 Specific Advantages of Orman Istanbul

  1. Built on a 20,000 m² land plot in Kağıthane

  2. 75% of the project area reserved for green landscapes

  3. Apartment options from 2+1 up to large 4+1 family units

  4. Designed as a multi-stage, low-density residential development

  5. Views toward Belgrade Forest and surrounding greenery

  6. Indoor swimming pool and fully equipped fitness facilities

  7. Wellness zone including sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi

  8. Outdoor playgrounds and sports areas for families

  9. Dedicated parking and storage areas for each apartment

  10. Central location with direct access to highways and public transport

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Orman Istanbul
Kagithane, Turkey
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$520,000
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