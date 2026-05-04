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Apartment in a new building Polat Levent Exclusive

Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,03M
;
9
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ID: 39608
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Besiktas
  • Metro
    Levent (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Nispetiye (~ 500 m)

About the complex

Polat Levent Exclusive redefines luxury living in Levent, Istanbul, with its modern architecture, premium materials, and refined urban lifestyle. Developed by Polat Holding, it offers elegance and innovation at the city’s heart.

Polat Levent Exclusive combines comfort, technology, and exclusivity through smart home systems, panoramic views, and rich social facilities, providing residents a serene yet vibrant living experience.

10 Advantages of Polat Levent Exclusive:

  1. Prime Levent location near business hubs and transport links

  2. Elegant, luxury architectural design

  3. Advanced smart home technology

  4. Stunning Bosphorus and skyline views

  5. Rich social amenities (spa, pool, fitness center)

  6. Beautifully landscaped green areas

  7. Strong investment potential in a prime area

  8. 24/7 professional security systems

  9. Concierge, valet, and housekeeping services

  10. Eco-friendly, energy-efficient construction

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Besiktas, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Polat Levent Exclusive
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$1,03M
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