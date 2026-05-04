Apartment in a new building Polat Levent Exclusive

Polat Levent Exclusive redefines luxury living in Levent, Istanbul, with its modern architecture, premium materials, and refined urban lifestyle. Developed by Polat Holding, it offers elegance and innovation at the city’s heart.
Polat Levent Exclusive combines comfort, technology, and exclusivity through smart home systems, panoramic views, and rich social facilities, providing residents a serene yet vibrant living experience.
10 Advantages of Polat Levent Exclusive:
Prime Levent location near business hubs and transport links
Elegant, luxury architectural design
Advanced smart home technology
Stunning Bosphorus and skyline views
Rich social amenities (spa, pool, fitness center)
Beautifully landscaped green areas
Strong investment potential in a prime area
24/7 professional security systems
Concierge, valet, and housekeeping services
Eco-friendly, energy-efficient construction