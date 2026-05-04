Apartment in a new building Pelit Levent

Pelit Levent is a prestigious mixed-use development in Levent–Kağıthane, Istanbul, combining residential, commercial, and lifestyle spaces. Its central location and modern design create a refined urban experience.
Pelit Levent offers luxury residences with smart home systems and city views, appealing to professionals, families, and investors seeking comfort, connectivity, and high investment value in Istanbul’s business hub.
10 Advantages of Pelit Levent:
Prime location near Büyükdere Avenue
Elegant modern architectural design
Mixed-use concept for full urban living
Spacious, luxury apartments
Strong investment potential
Social areas with cafes, gyms, and gardens
Smart home technology integration
Excellent transport accessibility
Developed by trusted Pelit Group
Panoramic views of Istanbul’s skyline