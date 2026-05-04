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Apartment in a new building Pelit Levent

Kagithane, Turkey
from
$224,000
;
6
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ID: 38902
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane
  • Metro
    Gayrettepe (~ 1000 m)
  • Metro
    Levent (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Pelit Levent is a prestigious mixed-use development in Levent–Kağıthane, Istanbul, combining residential, commercial, and lifestyle spaces. Its central location and modern design create a refined urban experience.

Pelit Levent offers luxury residences with smart home systems and city views, appealing to professionals, families, and investors seeking comfort, connectivity, and high investment value in Istanbul’s business hub.

10 Advantages of Pelit Levent:

  1. Prime location near Büyükdere Avenue

  2. Elegant modern architectural design

  3. Mixed-use concept for full urban living

  4. Spacious, luxury apartments

  5. Strong investment potential

  6. Social areas with cafes, gyms, and gardens

  7. Smart home technology integration

  8. Excellent transport accessibility

  9. Developed by trusted Pelit Group

  10. Panoramic views of Istanbul’s skyline

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Finance

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Apartment in a new building Pelit Levent
Kagithane, Turkey
from
$224,000
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