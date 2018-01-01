  1. Realting.com
  Masshtabnyy kompleks semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Maltepe Stambul

Masshtabnyy kompleks semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Maltepe Stambul

Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€315,000
;
6
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 6 + 1.7 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 94 to 281 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
2023
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey

Location: ·           Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district. ·           2.5 km. to the sea ·           Alanya city center is 3 km away. ·           5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital ·           45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport ·           2 hours to Antalya Airport   Land area - 25,000 m2 The project has 10 blocks - 600 apartments   Types of apartments - 1 + 1, 2 + 1, And 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 garden duplexes and penthouse apartments.   Our new project with sea, forest and city views has a rich internal and external infrastructure, which includes: ·           2000 m2 of open pool, ·           Waterpark ·           Children's pool, ·           Indoor heated pool, ·           Relaxing pool, ·           Salt room, ·           Sauna, ·           Hamam, ·           Massage rooms, ·           Recreation area, ·           Fitness Center ·           Reception hall, ·           Playground, ·           Billiard room, ·           Bowling, ·           TV room, ·           Cinema ·           Play Station Room, ·           Table tennis – Table football, ·           Meeting room, ·           Decorative recreation areas in the garden, ·           Decorative sun loungers and recreation areas by the pool, ·           Transfer to the beach. ·           Open and closed parking for cars ·           Entrance door to the residence with password ·           24 hour private security ·           Power generator system  Completion of the project 06/30/2025 Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Apartment building Asian Istanbul apartments project Uskudar
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€623,594
Why this property؟ It is a family project on the outskirts of the Bosphorus, within one of the best Asian areas of Istanbul. It is within a central location in the heart of the old city, surrounded by prestigious compounds and ancient archaeological sites. It has an innovative architectural design that combines the archaeological and contemporary characters, signed by the engineer Emre Arolat. Elegant interior decoration, with various options for interior designs, spaces, and divisions. The project is under construction with comfortable payment plans over 36 months, suitable for the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v delovom centre Alanii - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€194,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 59 to 198 square meters. Distance to the sea 450 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
