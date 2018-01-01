  1. Realting.com
  3. ZhK so vsemi udobstvami na etape stroitelstva v rayone Iskele

ZhK so vsemi udobstvami na etape stroitelstva v rayone Iskele

Avanos, Turkey
€126,583
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Iskele area – Northern Cyprus. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 35 to 230 square meters. Distance to the sea 650 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the protected area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where the long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area for both long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has evolved from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to issue a VNZh.
2024
Avanos, Turkey

ZhK so vsemi udobstvami na etape stroitelstva v rayone Iskele
Avanos, Turkey
from
€126,583
